NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 16

1. Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO)

CAR moneyline: -125

TOR moneyline: +105



The Hurricanes are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games and will visit the Maple Leafs, who are 7-3-0 in that same span and have won back-to-back games. Carolina won their only game against Toronto earlier this season on Dec. 30. The Maple Leafs rank third in the NHL in goals per game (3.57) and the Hurricanes are eighth in the category (3.32). Carolina is outshooting Toronto, with the Hurricanes having the sixth-most shots on goal per game (32.7) this season and the Maple Leafs are right behind them with the seventh-most (32.6).

Leafs forward Max Domi has points in three of his past four games with four points (one goal, three assists) in the span. He is on their second line with William Nylander and is seeing secondary power-play time. Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov has nine points, including four goals, in his past six games. He has high production potential on their top line with Sebastian Aho Aho and Teuvo Teravainen.

2. Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW, TVAS2, ALT)

Over 6.5 total goals: -135

Under 6.5 total goals: +114



The Avalanche have won five consecutive games and are 7-2-1 in their past 10. The Oilers have the same record in their past 10 as well, and enter this matchup with back-to-back wins. Colorado leads the League in goals per game (3.72) this season and Edmonton ranks fourth in the category (3.55). The Oilers rank second in the NHL in shots on goal per game (33.6), meanwhile the Avalanche have the eighth-most shots on goal per game this season (32.5).

Nathan MacKinnon has an impressive 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in his past 14 games. He is on a line with Mikko Rantanen, who has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in his past 11 games and Valeri Nichushkin, who has seven points (five goals, two assists) in his past four. Defenseman Devon Toews has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in his past eight games. For Edmonton, Connor McDavid has 47 points (nine goals, 38 assists) in his past 22 games. Leon Draisaitl has 13 points, including four goals, in his past seven. Defenseman Evan Bouchard has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in his past 16 games.

3. Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNP, MNMT2)

WSH puckline (+1.5 goals): -135

VAN puckline (-1.5 goals): +114

The Capitals are 5-4-1 in their past 10 games and will visit the Canucks, who are 5-3-2 in that same span. Vancouver has the fifth-most goals per game in the NHL this season (3.54), while Washington is scoring the fourth-fewest goals per game (2.63). Washington is tied for the second-fewest shots on goal per game (27.0), meanwhile Vancouver is averaging the seventh-fewest (28.4). In their past two wins, the Canucks won by at least a margin of two goals.

J.T. Miller has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in his past 11 games. Defenseman Quinn Hughes has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past five. Forward Nils Hoglander has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past five. For Washington, Dylan Strome has points in four of his past seven games. Alex Ovechkin has points in six of his past eight games and has at least three shots on goals in three of their past four games.