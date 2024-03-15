NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 15

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

1. Anaheim Ducks at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, KCOP-13)

ANA puckline (+1.5 goals): +130

WPG puckline (-1.5 goals): 155

The Ducks have lost four consecutive games and will visit the Jets, who are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. Winnipeg has scored five goals across their past three games. Anaheim is scoring the third-fewest goals per game (2.55) this season and Winnipeg is scoring the 15th-fewest (3.05). Meanwhile, the Ducks are allowing the second-most goals per game in the League (3.59) and the Jets are allowing the second fewest (2.40).

Jets forward Mason Appleton has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past six games. Vladislav Namestnikov has key lineup placement on their top line with Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo. Frank Vatrano leads the Ducks with 50 points (29 goals, 21 assists) in 66 games and also leads the team in goals. He is on a line with Troy Terry, who has at least three shots on goal in two of his past three games.

2. Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS)

LAK moneyline: -280

CHI moneyline: +220

The Kings are 5-4-1 in their past 10 games and will visit the Blackhawks, who have won back-to-back games, during which they scored 14 goals. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the NHL in shots on goal per game (33.0), meanwhile Chicago is tied for the second-fewest shots on goal per game (27.0) this season. The Kings are tied for the 13th-fewest goals per game (3.02) in the League and the Blackhawks are allowing the fourth-most goals per game (3.55).

Connor Bedard has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his past four games. He has at least five shots on goal in three consecutive games. Bedard is on a line with Philipp Kurashev, who has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past four. For Los Angeles, defenseman Drew Doughty has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in his past eight games. Wing Kevin Fiala has high shot volume, with at least three shots on goal in three of his past four games.

3. Seth Jones points vs. LAK

Over 0.5 total points: +110

Under 0.5 total points: -140

The Blackhawks defenseman has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past four games and has at least three shots on goal in five consecutive games. This includes five shots on goal in three of his past four games. Jones leads the Blackhawks in time on ice per game (25:36) by more than a four minute margin compared to the next closest player and is seeing top power-play time on a unit with Bedard, Kurashev, Nick Foligno and Tyler Johnson.

