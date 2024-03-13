NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 13

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

---

1. Colorado Avalanche at Vancouver Canucks (10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, ALT)

3-way moneyline:

COL regulation win: +145

Draw at end of regulation: +325

VAN regulation win: +135

The Canucks will remain without goalie Thatcher Demko (lower body; week to week) when they host the Avalanche; Colorado is 2-0-0 in the season series and has outscored Vancouver 8-3 in the span, led by forward Mikko Rantanen’s three points (one goal, two assists). The teams are tied for the second-most regulation wins (36) in the NHL behind the Florida Panthers (37).

The Avalanche acquired center Casey Mittelstadt from the Buffalo Sabres prior to the NHL Trade Deadline; he scored his first goal during his second game since the trade in their 6-2 road win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Colorado is 3-2-0 on the second of back-to-back games this season. Canucks forward Nils Hoglander leads them in even-strength points (five; two goals, three assists) this month and scored a goal against the Avalanche on Nov. 22.

2. Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO)

NSH puckline (+1.5 goals): -200

WPG puckline (-1.5 goals): +155

The Jets had a 6-3 home win against the Predators on Nov. 9, and Nashville responded with a 3-2 home victory Nov. 26. Winnipeg is 11-4-0 in its past 15 games, and each of its past five wins have come by multiple goals. Nashville is riding a 12-game point streak (10-0-2 in span) and has not lost by multiple goals since a 9-2 defeat at home against the Dallas Stars on Feb. 15.

Jets forwards Kyle Connor (three goals, two assists) and Mark Scheifele (five assists) each has five points in two games against the Predators, who are led by forward Filip Forsberg (two goals, one assist) and defenseman Roman Josi (one goal, two assists) in the season series. Forward Tyler Toffoli, acquired from the New Jersey Devils prior to the deadline, had three shots on goal in his Winnipeg debut, a 3-0 home win against the Washington Capitals on Monday.

3. Washington Capitals at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, TNT, truTV, MAX)

Over 6.5 total goals: +100

Under 6.5 total goals: -120

The Oilers are averaging the fifth-most goals per game (3.49) in the NHL this season, while the Capitals are scoring the fourth fewest (2.65). Edmonton and Washington are tied with each other for 12th in the NHL in team save percentage (.900). The Oilers are 6-1-1 in their past eight games, and seven of those games have seen the teams total six goals or fewer.

In terms of points per game, Edmonton forwards Connor McDavid (1.69; second) and Leon Draisaitl (1.30; eighth) are each among the NHL’s top 10, and each has nine points (all at even strength) in six games this month. Center Dylan Strome leads Washington with eight points (one goal, seven assists) in five games since March 1.

---

