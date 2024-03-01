NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 1

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. Arizona Coyotes at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, SCRIPPS)

ARI moneyline: +160

OTT moneyline: -195

The Coyotes will be playing the second game of a back-to-back and have lost 14 consecutive games (0-12-2). They will visit the Senators, who have lost back-to-back games and are 5-4-1 in their past 10. Arizona is scoring the seventh-fewest goals per game (2.85) in the NHL this season, while Ottawa is scoring the 11th-most (3.30). The Coyotes won their only game against the Senators 4-3 on Dec. 19.

Arizona forward Matias Maccelli has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past four games and forward Alex Kerfoot has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past four games as well. For the Senators, forward Brady Tkachuk has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past four games. Forward Drake Batherson has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past four.

2. Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, NBCSP, TVAS)

PHI puckline (-1.5 goals): +210

WSH puckline (+1.5 goals): -258

The Flyers are coming off a 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday and will visit the Capitals, who are 5-3-2 in their past 10 games. Philadelphia ranks third in the League in shots on goal per game (33.5) while Washington is averaging the fourth-fewest shots on goal per game (27.3). The Flyers also are outscoring the Capitals, with Philadelphia ranking 20th in goals per game (2.98) and Washington ranking 30th (2.59). The two teams have faced each other once this season with Philadelphia winning 4-3 in a shootout Dec. 14.

Flyers rookie forward Tyson Foerster has five points (four goals, one assist) during a three-game point streak. Forward Scott Laughton has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his past eight. Capitals forward Dylan Strome has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in his past six games. Forward Hendrix Lapierre has four points (three goals, one assist) in his past three, and forward Max Pacioretty has three points (two goals, one assist) during a three-game point streak.

3. New Jersey Devils at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSW, SN, TVAS)

Over 6.5 total goals: -120

Under 6.5 total goals: +100

The Devils are 5-4-1 in their past 10 games and will visit the Ducks, who are 4-5-1 in that same span. New Jersey ranks seventh in the NHL in goals per game this season (3.36) while Anaheim is 29th (2.64). The Devils have played the Ducks once this season with Anaheim winning 5-1 Dec. 17.

Anaheim forward Adam Henrique has five points (one goal, four assists) during a three-game point streak and has five shots on goal in his past two games. He is on their top line with Leo Carlsson and Alex Killorn. For the Devils, Jack Hughes has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past four games. New Jersey forward Tyler Toffoli has been productive with seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past seven.

