NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 8

1. Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG, SN)

VAN moneyline: +120

NYR moneyline: -145

The Canucks have split the first two games of their season-long seven-game road trip, including a 6-4 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. The Canucks are 9-2-2 in their past 13 games and averaging 3.69 goals per game in the span. Vancouver leads the NHL in goals per game (3.82), and the Canucks also lead the League with a plus-48 goal differential. The Rangers had a 4-3 overtime win against the Canucks on Oct. 28 and have won each of the past three matchups against them. New York is coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and have alternated wins and losses over their past six games (3-2-1).

Center J.T. Miller, who is facing his former team, has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past five games, including two goals and an assist Saturday. Center Elias Pettersson, who also had two goals and one assist on Saturday, has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his past eight games. Wing Artemi Panarin has scored eight goals in his past seven games and 25 in 38 games this season; he scored 29 goals in 82 games last season. Panarin’s linemate Vincent Trocheck has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his past four games and is averaging a point per game this season (38 points in 38 games).

2. Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSSW)

Over 6 total goals: -118

Under 6 total goals: +102

The Stars and Wild are playing the first game of a back-to-back set. The Stars are 0-2-1 in their past three games, including a 4-3 regulation loss against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. This is the first three-game losing streak of this season for the Stars, who are in third place in the Central Division. The Stars won 8-3 against the Wild on Nov. 12 and scored five power-play goals in the win, the most by any team in a game this season. The Wild snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Minnesota is 12-7-0 under new coach John Hynes and went 2-for-4 on the power play in the win, giving them eight power-play goals over their past nine games (28.6 percent in span).

Wild forward Matt Boldy scored two goals on Saturday and has 12 in 19 games since the coaching change. Stars forward Tyler Seguin has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past four games, and Jason Robertson has had at least one point in eight of his past nine games (four goals, eight assists in span). Robertson had two goals and one assist against the Wild on Nov. 12 and has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in his past eight games against them.

3. Boston Bruins at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; NESN, ALT, SN (JIP), TVAS)

BOS puckline (+1.5 goals): -225

COL puckline (-1.5 goals): +185

The Bruins enter with a .711 points percentage (24-8-6), tied with the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets for best in the NHL this season. Boston has won five of its past six games, including a 7-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, and has a plus-14 goal differential in the span. The Bruins are 7-for-17 (41.2 percent) on the power play over their past six games and rank fifth in the NHL in power-play percentage (27.0) this season. The Bruins have won each of their past three games against the Avalanche, outscoring them 14-2 in the span. The Avalanche had a seven-game point streak snapped in an 8-4 loss against the Florida Panthers on Saturday but have won each of their past four games following a loss, averaging five goals per game in those four games.

Center Nathan MacKinnon has nine points (three goals, six assists) during a four-game point streak and trails only Nikita Kucherov (1.68) for the highest points-per-game rate among those who have played at least 25 games (1.63 points per game). He has had a point in all 21 of Colorado’s home games, the fifth-longest such point streak to begin a season in NHL history. Wing Valeri Nichushkin has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 13 games since Dec. 11, tying him with teammate Mikko Rantanen for fifth in the NHL over the span. Center Charlie Coyle has eight points (four goals, four assists) during his six-game point streak, including a goal on Saturday. Wing Jake DeBrusk also has eight points (four goals, four assists) during a six-game point streak.