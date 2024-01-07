NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 7

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

1. Winnipeg Jets at Arizona Coyotes (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3)

WPG moneyline: -160

ARI moneyline: +130

The Jets are on a five-game winning streak and 13-1-2 since the beginning of December (28 points; most in NHL over that span). Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who won the Vezina Trophy in 2020, is a contender for the award once again this season; he’s tied for third in the NHL in wins (19) and ranks third in save percentage (.921) among the 28 goalies those who have played at least 20 games.

The Coyotes are 12-7-0 at home this season but lost both of their games against the Jets this season by a combined 10-5 margin. Winnipeg’s points leaders in the season series are defenseman Brenden Dillon (five; two goals, three assists) and forward Nino Niederreiter (four; three goals, one assist)

Arizona has been outscored 9-2 over its consecutive home losses to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday and New York Islanders on Thursday. Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in six games since returning from an injury.

2. Detroit Red Wings at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; BSDETX, BSW, SN)

DET puckline (-1.5 goals): +145

ANA puckline (+1.5 goals): -175

The Red Wings have won three of their past four games since the return of goalie Alex Lyon, who is 7-4-0 with a .919 save percentage and one shutout this season. Six of Detroit’s nine road wins this season have come by multiple goals. Forward Robby Fabbri scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 4-3 shootout win at the Kings on Thursday, giving him 11 goals this season (tied for third on Detroit in category).

The Ducks are winless in their past four games and 1-5-1 on their current homestand, which concludes against the Red Wings on Sunday. Anaheim wing Alex Killorn has had assists in three of his past five games and consecutive games with four shots on goal. The Ducks are 6-15-1 at home this season but had a 4-3 win at the Red Wings on Dec. 18. Anaheim forward Adam Henrique had two points (one goal, one assist) in that win, while Detroit forward Alex DeBrincat (two power-play goals) and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (two assists) had multipoint games in the loss.

3. Los Angeles Kings at Washington Capitals (3 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSW, NHLN)

Over 0.5 assists for Anze Kopitar: +114

Under 0.5 assists for Kopitar: -146

Kopitar is tied with wing Adrian Kempe for the Kings’ points lead (35 in 35 games) this season and tied for their second-most assists (21) behind Kevin Fiala (23). The Kings are 13-2-1 on the road this season, and Kopitar has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in those 16 games.

Kopitar has had at least one assist in nine of his 15 games (12 assists in span) since the beginning of December and frequently plays on the first power play with Kempe, Fiala, forward Quinton Byfield and defenseman Drew Doughty. But Kopitar did not have a point in the Kings 2-1 home loss to the Washington Capitals on Nov. 29.

