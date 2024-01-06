NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 6

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins (7:00 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NESN)

Over 6 total goals: -120

Under 6 total goals: +100

The Lightning are 6-4-0 in their past 10 games and will visit the Bruins, who are 5-3-2 in that same span. Tampa Bay won their only game against Boston so far this season 5-4 on Nov. 20. The Bruins rank fifth in the NHL in fewest goals allowed per game (2.65) this season, meanwhile the Lightning are allowing the eighth-most goals per game (3.40). Both teams are in the bottom half of the League in terms of shot volume, with the Lightning ranking 13th in terms of fewest shots on goal per game (30.3) and the Bruins are tied for the 14th in that category (30.5).

David Pastrnak has been productive with points in five of his past six games with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in the span. Forwards Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk both have seven points each (three goals, four assists) in their past five games. For Tampa Bay, Nikita Kucherov has an impressive 53 points (21 goals, 32 assists) in his past 29 games. Defenseman Victor Hedman is on a three-game point streak with five points (one goal, four assists) in the span.

2. Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils (7:00 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNP, SN1)

VAN moneyline: +100

NJD moneyline: -115

The Canucks are 6-2-2 in their past 10 and will visit the Devils, who have won two consecutive games but will be on the second leg of a back-to-back. Vancouver leads the NHL in goals per game (3.76) this season while New Jersey ranks sixth in the category (3.54). The Devils have the third-best power-play percentage in the NHL (29.1). The Canucks rank sixth in the League in offensive zone time (42.6%) but lost 6-5 to the Devils in their only game against them on Dec. 5.

New Jersey forward Jack Hughes might be out of the lineup after leaving Friday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks with an injury. Defenseman Luke Hughes has points in four of his past five games with six points (three goals, three assists) in the span. For Vancouver, their third line with Teddy Blueger (10 points in past nine games) and Dakota Joshua (five points in past five) has remained effective.

3. Minnesota Wild at Columbus Blue Jackets (7:00 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSOH)

MIN puckline (-1.5 goals): +190

CBJ puckline (+1.5 goals): -200

The Wild have lost four consecutive games and will visit the Blue Jackets, who have only one regulation loss in their past four games. Minnesota is scoring the ninth-fewest goals per game in the NHL (2.95) while Columbus is tied for the 13th-fewest (3.05). The Wild are, however, tied for the seventh-most offensive zone time in the NHL (42.3%).

Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson has points in three of his past four games with four points (two goals, two assists) in the span. Forward Kirill Marchenko has gone seven games without a point but had five shots on goal in his last game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 4. Wild forward Mats Zuccarello has 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) in 28 games this season and will return back to the Minnesota lineup for the first time since Dec. 16. He will slot into their top line with Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy.

