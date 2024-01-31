NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 31

1. Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, BSW, TVAS)

LAK moneyline: -115

NSH moneyline: +100

The Kings have only won twice in their past 16 games and visit the Predators, who are 4-5-1 in their past 10. Los Angeles still a has high shot volume, ranking second in the NHL in shots on goal per game (33.9), while Nashville is averaging the 17th-most SOG per game (30.7). The Predators had a 2-1 road win against the Kings on Jan. 18.

Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past four games. Kings forward Adrian Kempe has had points in three of his past four games and has nine shots on goal over his past two games. Predators defenseman Roman Josi has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) over his past 10 games.

2. Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings (7:00 p.m. ET; BSDET, SN, RDS)

Over 7 total goals: +105

Under 7 total goals: -125

The Senators have won three of their past five games and scored at least four goals in each of those wins. Ottawa is 5-3-2 in its past 10 games and visits Detroit, which has won consecutive games and is 7-2-1 in its past 10. The Senators rank eighth in the NHL in shots on goal per game (32.8) and are averaging the 11th-most goals per game this season (3.35). The Red Wings are tied for the fourth-most goals per game (3.51) but tied for the eighth-fewest shots on goal per game (29.0).

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in his past 11 games playing mostly on the top line with wing Lucas Raymond, who has seven points (one goal, six assists) during a four-game point streak. Senators forward Tim Stützle has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in his past nine games. Ottawa forward Drake Batherson is on a three-game point streak with one goal and two assists in the span.

3. San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks (10:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCA, SN, TVAS)

SJS puckline (+1.5 goals): -155

ANA puckline (-1.5 goals): +130

The Sharks are 4-1-0 since the return of center Logan Couture from injury and will be on the second of back-to-back games after a 2-0 home win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. Two of San Jose’s wins in that span have come by multiple goals. The teams have split the season series so far, with the Ducks winning 4-1 at home Nov. 12 and the Sharks responding with a 5-3 home victory Jan. 20.

San Jose forward William Eklund had two assists against Seattle on Tuesday and has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past four games. The Ducks have earned points in three straight games (2-0-1). Anaheim forward Troy Terry has a five-game point streak with eight points (three goals, five assists) in the span.