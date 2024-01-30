NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 30

1. Seattle Kraken at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSCA, SN360, SN, TVAS)

SEA puckline (-1.5 goals): +110

SJS puckline (+1.5 goals): -130

The Kraken had a 7-1 home win against the Sharks on Nov. 22, with goalie Joey Daccord stopping 13 of 14 shots faced in the victory. Five Seattle players had multipoint games against San Jose: forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand (one goal, three assists), Eeli Tolvanen (two goals, one assist), Jared McCann, Yanni Gourde (one goal, one assist each) and defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (two assists).

Seattle is coming off a 4-2 home win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday but is 2-4-1 in its past seven games. Each of the Kraken’s past seven wins have come by multiple goals. San Jose is 3-1-0 since the return of center Logan Couture from injury but had a 5-2 home loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Sharks forward Fabian Zetterlund has their most goals (four) and shots on goal (35 in 12 games) since Jan. 1.

2. Columbus Blue Jackets at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSOH, NHLN, TVAS)

CBJ moneyline: +140

STL moneyline: -165

The Blues are on a five-game winning streak, and the Blue Jackets are 2-5-2 in their past nine games. But Columbus had a 5-2 home win against St. Louis on Dec. 8. Columbus had three forwards with multipoint games in the victory: Yegor Chinakhov (two goals, one assist), Kirill Marchenko (one goal, one assist) and Dmitri Voronkov (two assists).

Blues center Robert Thomas scored two goals in the loss to the Blue Jackets. He leads St. Louis with 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 12 games since Jan. 1. Defenseman Nick Leddy quietly leads the Blues in even-strength points (eight) since Jan. 1.

3. Zach Werenski (CBJ) assist prop (at STL)

Over 0.5 assist for Werenski: +114

Under 0.5 assist for Werenski: -146

The Blue Jackets defenseman has two assists in three games since returning from injury and leads them with 26 assists in 37 games this season. Werenski, despite not playing in 12 of Columbus’ 49 games this season, is also tied for its third-most shots on goal (96) behind wing Marchenko (123) and center Adam Fantilli (115; currently out with injury).

The Blues have the sixth-worst penalty kill percentage (73.3) in the NHL since Jan. 1, and Werenski has six power-play assists this season. But Werenski had no points and two shots on goal against the Blues on Dec. 8.