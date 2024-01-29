NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 29

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

---

1. Nashville Predators at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NHLN, BSSO)

NSH puckline (+1.5 goals): -250

OTT puckline (-1.5 goals): +205

The Senators’ five-game point streak (3-0-2) came to an end in a 7-2 home loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday, but each of their three victories in the span came by multiple goals. The Predators are 2-4-0 in their past six games with three of those losses coming by three-goal margins. Ottawa ranks 11th in the NHL in goals per game (3.33), and Nashville is tied for 18th (2.98), but the Senators have the worst team save percentage in the League (.880).

Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun scored a power-play goal and had three shots on goal against the Rangers on Saturday and leads their defensemen in goals (eight) and shots on goal (105) this season. Ottawa ranks eighth in shots on goal per game (32.8) this season. Forward Filip Forsberg leads Nashville in goals (23), points (50 in 49 games), shots on goal (195; sixth in NHL) and game-winning goals (tied for fifth in League).

2. Tim Stützle (OTT) power-play point prop

Over 0.5 power-play point for Stutzle: +270

Under 0.5 power-play point for Stutzle: -375

The Senators forward has 11 points (three goals, eight assists), one on the power play, in his past eight games and leads the Senators in points (45 in 45 games; nine on power play) this season. Ottawa has scored three power-play goals in its past two games, and Nashville has allowed five power-play goals on 11 times shorthanded over its past three games. Stützle leads the Senators in power-play ice time per game (3:40) this season, but only 23 of his 126 shots on goal (second on Ottawa behind Brady Tkachuk’s 191 SOG) have come on the power play.

3. Ryan O’Reilly (NSH) assist prop

Over 0.5 assist for O’Reilly: +130

Under 0.5 assist for O’Reilly: -166

The Predators center has had at least one assist in 20 of his 49 games this season and five games with multiple assists. O’Reilly is tied for second on Nashville with 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 49 games behind his frequent linemate Forsberg. O’Reilly leads the Predators in power-play points (11; five goals, six assists) this season playing mostly on the top man-advantage unit with Forsberg and defenseman Roman Josi.

---

Canadian Readers

Only available in Ontario, 19+. Bet the responsible way. Visit our Responsible Gambling page or contact us for further details. ConnexOntario provides service information and resources for people experiencing problems with gambling, drugs, alcohol, or mental health. The service is free, confidential, and available anytime. Call ConnexOntario 24/7 at 1-866-531-2600. Text us at 247247 or chat with us at www.connexontario.ca

U.S. Readers

Odds subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in AZ/CO/IN/IA/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/OH/PA/VA. Gambling problem? Call/text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit s.betway.com/rg