NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 27

1. New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators (7:00 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG, NHLN)

Over 6.5 total goals: -125

Under 6.5 total goals: +105

The Rangers are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday and will be playing against the Senators on the second leg of a back-to-back. New York has scored two goals or less in four of their past five games. Ottawa meanwhile sits last in the Eastern Conference standings and have gone 4-4-2 in their past 10 games. The Senators rank 11th in the NHL in goals per game (3.36) and the Rangers are 14th in that category (3.19).

Senators forward Tim Stützle has points in five of his past seven games with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in the span. He is on a dominant top line for Ottawa with Brady Tkachuk, who leads them in goals with 19 in 44 games, and Claude Giroux. Giroux is second on the team in points behind only Stützle with 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 44 games. Rangers defenseman is on a four-game point streak with six points (one goal, five assists) in the span. Forward Blake Wheeler has two points (one goal, one assist) and four shots on goal in their last game on Friday.

2. New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning (7:00 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSSUN)

NJD puckline (+1.5 goals): -185

TBL puckline (-1.5 goals): +154

The Devils are 4-5-1 in their past 10 games and will visit the Lightning, who have won back-to-back games. New Jersey is tied for the seventh-most goals per game (3.43) in the League with Tampa Bay. The Lightning defeated the Devils 4-3 in overtime in their only meeting this season on Jan. 11.

New Jersey forward Jesper Bratt is on a three-game point with three points (two goals, one assist) in the span. Bratt has high shot volume, including 10 shots on goal in their game against the Golden Knights on Jan. 22. He is on their top line with center Nico Hischier and wing Timo Meier. For the Lightning Nikita Kucherov has eight points (four goals, four assists) during his three-game point streak and he ranks second in the League in points this season with 83 (32 goals, 51 assists) in 48 games. Forward Brayden Point is also on a three-game point streak with five points (two goals, three assists) in the span. Defenseman Darren Raddysh has been quietly productive with five points (two goals, three assists) in his past seven games.

3. Toronto Maple Leafs at Winnipeg Jets (7:00 p.m. ET; SN)

TOR moneyline: +110

WPG moneyline: -135

The Maple Leafs have won back-to-back games and have gone 5-4-1 in their past 10 games and will play the Jets, who are 7-2-1 in that same span. Toronto ranks sixth in the League in shots on goal per game (33.2), whereas Winnipeg ranks 15th (31.0). Toronto is also tied for the seventh-most goals per game (3.43) in the NHL and Winnipeg ranks 15th (3.17). Toronto won their last meeting 1-0 in overtime on Wednesday.

Auston Matthews is on a five-game point streak with nine points (six goals, three assists) in the span. He leads the NHL in goals with 39 in 45 games this season. Defenseman Morgan Rielly has been a point-per-game player with 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in his past 15 games. Kyle Connor leads the Jets in goals with 18 in 30 games. He has a spot on their top line with Vladislav Namestnikov, who has points in two of his past three games.

