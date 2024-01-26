NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 26

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

1. Vegas Golden Knights at New York Rangers (7:00 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Over 6 total goals: -110

Under 6 total goals: -110

The Golden Knights will finish off their New York road trip by facing off against the Rangers, who continue to lead the Metropolitan Division. New York is 3-5-2 in their past 10 games and Vegas is 6-3-1 in that same span. The Golden Knights defeated the Rangers 5-1 in their only game played against each other this season on Jan. 18.

Defenseman Adam Fox is on a three-game point streak with five points (one goal, four assists) in the span and has points in four of his past five games. The Rangers offense is led by Chris Kreider, who has six points (two goals, four assists) and three power-play points in his past five games. In that same span Mika Zibanejad has five points (one goal, four assists) as well. For Vegas, Ivan Barbashev has seven points (three goals, four assists) during his four-game point streak. Jonathan Marchessault has an impressive five goals and eight points in his past five games. Mark Stone has also continued to be productive with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his past seven games.

2. Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche (9:00 p.m. ET; BSW, ALT, TVAS)

LAK puckline (+1.5 goals): -198

COL puckline (-1.5 goals): +164

Los Angeles only has two wins in their past 10 games and will visit Colorado, who are 7-3-0 in their past 10 and are coming off back-to-back wins. The Kings are tied for the second-most shots on goal per game (34.1) in the NHL this season and the Avalanche rank ninth in the category (32.0). The Avalanche, however, lead the NHL in goals per game (3.81) and Vegas is tied for 15th (3.17).

Quinton Byfield is on a three-game point streak with four points (two goals, two assists) in the span. He has upside on their top line with Adrian Kempe, who has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past five games. Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty has four points, including three goals, in his past five games. For Colorado, Nathan MacKinnon has 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in his past 12 games. He ranks second in the NHL in points this season with 82 (30 goals, 52 assists) in 48 games. Defensemen Cale Makar (nine points in past five games) and Devon Toews (five points in past five games) have also been contributing to the team’s production.

3. St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSMW, SN)

STL moneyline: +145

SEA moneyline: -175

The Blues look to extend their three-game win streak in this matchup against the Kraken, who have only one win in their past five games. Seattle is scoring the sixth-fewest goals per game (2.81) in the NHL this season and St. Louis is scoring the seventh-fewest (2.85). The Blues won their only game against the Kraken this season 2-1 in a shootout on Oct. 14.

For St. Louis, Robert Thomas has five assists in his past three games. Defenseman Nick Leddy has five assists in his past four and Colton Parayko has four points (one goal, three assists) in that same span. Forward Brayden Schenn is on a three-game scoring streak with a goal in each game. Jordan Eberle has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past four games for the Kraken. Jared McCann continues to be a scoring threat with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his past seven games. Defenseman Vince Dunn is tied for their most points this season with 36 (eight goals, 28 assists) in 43 games and has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past nine games.

