NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 24

1. Winnipeg Jets at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN)

WPG moneyline: +110

TOR moneyline: -130

The Jets are coming off a 4-1 road loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday, ending their streak of 34 straight games with three or fewer goals allowed (26-6-2 in span from Nov. 4 to Jan. 21). Winnipeg is 14-5-2 on the road this season entering its home-and-home set with Toronto, which is 10-9-2 at home. Jets center Mark Scheifele (lower body) has missed the past four games but will be a game-time decision Wednesday. The Maple Leafs are coming off a 3-1 road win against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday but are 2-4-1 in their past seven games.

Toronto center Auston Matthews leads the NHL with 38 goals in 44 games, four more than Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart (34 in 46 games). Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and 38 shots on goal in 11 games since Jan. 1, highlighted by a two-assist, 10-SOG game in their 6-4 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov scored their lone goal in the loss to the Bruins on Monday, giving him points in consecutive games and eight points (two goals, six assists) in 10 games since Jan. 1.

2. Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NESN, TVAS-D)

Over 6 total goals: +102

Under 6 total goals: -122

In terms of goals per game, the Bruins and Hurricanes rank seventh (3.48) and tied for ninth (3.40), respectively. Boston is on a five-game winning streak, while Carolina has lost two of its past three with five goals allowed in each defeat. The Hurricanes lead the NHL in shot attempts percentage (59.1), while the Bruins are far behind in that category (48.8; 22nd) despite leading the Eastern Conference standings (67 points; 29-8-9).

But Boston ranks third in the NHL in team save percentage (.916), while Carolina is last in the League in that category (.880) and remains without goalies Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue) and Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion). Bruins center Charlie Coyle has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in his past 11 games. Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis leads them in even-strength points (seven in eight games) since Jan. 1 and is also tied with center Sebastian Aho and defenseman Brent Burns for their most shots on goal (25) over that span. Carolina forward Andrei Svechnikov (upper body) is not expected to play Wednesday.

3. Arizona Coyotes at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSFL)

ARI puckline (+1.5 goals): -130

FLA puckline (-1.5 goals): +110

Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is expected to return against the Coyotes on Wednesday after a three-game absence because of a lower-body injury. Florida snapped its four-game losing streak with the 4-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday, when backup goalie Anthony Stolarz stopped 26 of 27 shots faced for his seventh win in 14 appearances (12 starts) and to improve his save percentage to .917 on the season. The Panthers defeated the Coyotes 4-1 on Jan. 2 at Mullett Arena, with Florida forward Carter Verhaeghe having a multipoint game (one goal, one assist) in the victory.

Arizona is coming off consecutive home wins against the Predators on Saturday and Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram is 6-3-1 with a .918 save percentage and three shutouts in his past 12 games and tied with Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks and Tristan Jarry of the Penguins for the NHL lead in shutouts (five) this season. Verhaeghe is quietly second on the Panthers in goals (24) and tied with Barkov for second in points (46 in 46 games) behind Reinhart (58 points).

