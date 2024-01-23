NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 23

1. Columbus Blue Jackets at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, BSOH)

Over 7 total goals: +102

Under 7 total goals: -122

The Oilers are on a 13-game winning streak and have outscored opponents 50-22 in the span. Edmonton ranks fourth in the NHL in goals per game (3.50) this season and hosts Columbus, which is allowing the second-most goals per game (3.73) in the League and scoring nearly three per game (2.96; 22nd). The Oilers are 13-6-1 at home, and the Blue Jackets have scored four or more goals five times on the road this season, including a nine-goal outburst at the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 19.

Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner is 10-0-0 with a .947 save percentage and one shutout in his past 10 games, and forward Warren Foegele is quietly tied with elite teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for its most even-strength points (13 in 13 games; five goals, eight assists) during their winning streak. Columbus captain Boone Jenner returned from injury against the New Jersey Devils on Friday and had one shot on goal in 19:05; he leads the Blue Jackets in goals per game (0.43; 13 in 30 games) this season.

2. Vegas Golden Knights at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN)

VGK puckline (+1.5 goals): -205

NYI puckline (-1.5 goals): +170

New York won its first game under new coach Patrick Roy, 3-2 against the Dallas Stars on Sunday at home on an overtime goal by forward Bo Horvat. The Golden Knights defeated the Islanders 5-2 on Jan. 6 at T-Mobile Arena; Vegas forwards Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy each scored two goals in that game, but Eichel is currently out week to week with a knee injury. The Golden Knights will be on the second of back-to-back games after starter Logan Thompson allowed six goals in an overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

Prior to the win in Roy’s debut Sunday, the Islanders were winless in their prior four games (0-3-1), but three of New York’s past six wins have come by multiple goals, with two of those victories coming at home. Horvat leads the Islanders in goals (five) and shots on goal (30) in 10 games since Jan. 1. Vegas forward Pavel Dorofeyev has scored goals in consecutive games and is quietly fourth among NHL rookies in goals per game (0.26; seven in 27 games).

3. Washington Capitals at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSWI, BSN)

WSH moneyline: +130

MIN moneyline: -160

The Wild have won three of their past four games and scored at least five goals in each of the victories. The Capitals are coming off a 3-0 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday but are 4-3-0 in their past seven games. Washington ranks 27th in the NHL in power-play percentage (14.2), but Minnesota has the third-worst penalty kill rate in the League (72.8). The Capitals had a 3-2 shootout win against the Wild on Oct. 27 at Capital One Arena, with forwards Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson scoring goals in that game; Strome leads Washington with 16 goals this season.

Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber has a four-game point streak with seven points (one goal, six assists), four on the power play, in the span and has quietly entered the Calder Trophy race with injuries to rookies like Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard, Carolina Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov and Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll. Washington forward T.J. Oshie did not have a point against the Blues on Saturday but still has eight points (six goals, two assists) in his past eight games.