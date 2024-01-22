NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 22

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway

1. Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, TVAS)

WPG moneyline: +110

BOS moneyline: -130

The Jets (.727; 30-10-4) and Bruins (.722; 28-8-9) rank first and second in the NHL in points percentage. Winnipeg has earned at least a point in 20 of its past 22 games (18-2-2) since the start of December and leads the NHL with a plus-37 goal differential in the span. The Jets are also allowing the fewest even-strength goals per game (1.55) in the NHL this season. The Bruins are on a four-game winning streak and have earned at least a point in eight straight games (5-0-3). Boston scored a season-high nine goals in its win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and has scored power-play goals in seven of its past eight games (8-for-28, 28.6 percent).

Bruins forward David Pastrnak has scored goals in three straight games and has seven points (five goals, two assists) in that span. Forward Charlie Coyle has six points (two goals, four assists) during his four-game point streak. Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has scored five goals in his past nine games, including a goal in their 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

2. Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, NHLN)

Over 6 total goals: -120

Under 6 total goals: +100

The Devils are coming off a 6-2 home loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday, falling to 2-4-1 in their past seven games. The Devils have allowed 24 goals over those seven games and 3.48 per game (tied for sixth most in NHL) this season. The Golden Knights begin a four-game road trip and are on a three-game winning streak despite injuries to forwards Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, goalie Adin Hill and defenseman Shea Theodore. Vegas is playing on the road for the first time since Jan. 10 and has lost five straight road games in regulation.

New Jersey is also missing key players in forward Jack Hughes (upper body) and defenseman Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral). The Devils are 19-11-2 with Jack Hughes in the lineup and 4-7-1 without him. Center Nico Hischier has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past nine games. Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault has scored goals in three straight games and leads them with 20 in 46 games. Vegas goalie Logan Thompson is 5-1-0 with a .944 save percentage in his past six games.

3. Florida Panthers at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSFL)

FLA puckline (-1.5 goals): +200

NSH puckline (+1.5 goals): -245

The Panthers are winless in four straight games (0-2-2) for the first time this season and have allowed 18 goals in the span, including a 6-4 home loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday. The Panthers allowed five power-play goals Friday, matching the most by any team in a game this season. Prior to this stretch, the Panthers won nine straight games from Dec. 23 to Jan. 11. The Predators return home after going 1-2-0 on a three-game road trip; they scored five total goals over that span.

Forward Sam Reinhart was held without a goal Friday, snapping his eight-game goal streak (10 in span). Reinhart has not gone consecutive games without a goal since a four-game goal drought from Dec. 8-16. He ranks second in the NHL with 33 goals, trailing only Auston Matthews (38) of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and leads the League in power-play goals (16). Forward Aleksander Barkov (lower body) is expected to miss his third straight game. Nashville defenseman Roman Josi has nine points (one goal, eight assists) during a six-game point streak and leads NHL defensemen in shots on goal (151) this season. Predators forward Ryan O'Reilly has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in his past 10 games.

