NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 20

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues (7:00 p.m. ET; MNMT2, BSMW)

WSH moneyline: +105

STL moneyline: -125

The Capitals will play the Blues for the second time this week after defeating the team 5-2 on Thursday. Washington enters this game after winning back-to-back contests, meanwhile St. Louis has lost two consecutive games. The Capitals are scoring the third-fewest goals per game in the NHL this season (2.40) and Blues are not far behind ranking seventh in that category (2.79). In terms of goals allowed per game, Washington (2.86; T-9th) edges out St. Louis (3.23; 20th).

In their last game, Capitals forward T.J. Oshie scored a hat trick and had five shots on goal against his former team. He is on a four-game point streak with six points (five goals, one assist) in the span. Oshie is playing on their top line with Dylan Strome, who has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past four games and wing Max Pacioretty. Washington captain Alex Ovechkin has also been productive with eight points (two goals, six assists) in his past seven. St. Louis forward Jordan Kyrou has points in three of his past four games with five points (three goals, two assists) in the span. Wing Brayden Schenn has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past five.

2. Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames (10:00 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2)

EDM puckline (-1.5 goals): +145

CGY puckline (+1.5 goals): -175

The Oilers are currently on a league-leading 12-game win streak and will visit the Flames, who are 7-3-0 in their past 10. Edmonton is tied for the fourth-most goals per game (3.51) in the NHL and Calgary ranks 15th in that category (3.16). The Oilers lead the NHL in shots on goal per game (34.4), while the Flames sit at 11th (31.5). Edmonton won their only meeting this season on Oct. 29 5-2.

Edmonton’s scoring is led by elite center Connor McDavid, who has 46 points (12 goals, 34 assists) in his past 25 games.

Leon Draisaitl is on a three-game point streak with seven points (three goals, four assists) in the span, including four points and four shots on goal in their last game against The Seattle Kraken on Thursday. For Calgary, Blake Coleman has points in four of his past five games with eight points (five goals, three assists) in the span. Forward Yegor Sharangovich has goals in four of his past five games with seven total in the span.

3. Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCA)

Over 6 total goals: -110

Under 6 total goals: -110

The Ducks are 2-7-1 in their past 10 games and will visit the Sharks, who are 1-8-1 in that same span. San Jose is scoring the fewest goals per game in the NHL (1.98) and Anaheim is scoring the fourth-fewest (2.50). The Sharks are allowing the most goals per game (3.98), meanwhile the Ducks are allowing the sixth-most (3.41). Anaheim and San Jose have only played each other once this season, with the Ducks coming out on top 4-1. Anaheim has scored five goals in two of their past five games and the Sharks have scored at least three goals in two of their past four games.

Anaheim forward Frank Vatrano has points in four of his past five games with five points (three goals, two assists) in the span. He is playing on their second line with Mason McTavish, who is tied for the second-most points on the team with 27 (12 goals, 15 assists) in 37 games. Forward Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks in points this season with 30 (13 goals, 17 assists) in 44 games. Fabian Zetterlund has showcased high shot volume as of late, including eight shots on goal in their last game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

