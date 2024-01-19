NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 19

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

1. Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes (7:00 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET, SN, TVAS)

DET moneyline: +170

CAR moneyline: -215

The Red Wings have won three consecutive games and have only one loss in their past in their past seven. They will visit the Hurricanes, who have gone 7-2-1 in their past 10. Detroit ranks fourth in the NHL in goals per game (3.55) this season, meanwhile Carolina is ninth in that category (3.42). The Hurricanes are heavily outshooting the Red Wings, with Carolina ranking sixth in the category (33.3) and Detroit ranking 24th (29.4).

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is on a six-game point streak with eight points (five goals, three assists) in the span. Forwards Andrew Copp (three goals and five points in past five games) and David Perron (three assists in past three games) have also contributed to Detroit’s recent success. Carolina forward Seth Jarvis has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past three games. Jordan Martinook has been a highlight in their secondary production with four points (three goals, one assist) in his past three games.

2. New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets (7:00 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG)

Over 6.5 total goals: -125

Under 6.5 total goals: +105

The Devils are coming off back-to-back losses and have gone 5-4-1 in their past 10 games. They will visit the Blue Jackets who are 3-4-3 in that span. New Jersey has played Columbus three times this season, going 2-1 across those games and scoring 11 goals for while allowing eight against. The two teams last met on Dec. 27 when New Jersey won 4-3 in OT. The Blue Jackets are tied for the second-most goals allowed per game (3.73) this season and the Devils rank fifth in that category (3.48).

Columbus defenseman Adam Boqvist has assists in four of his past five games with five total in the span. Rookie forward Adam Fantilli has multiple shots on goal in four of his past six games and has 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 44 games this season. Center Boone Jenner is expected to return from injury and rejoin their lineup in this matchup. Devils forward Jesper Bratt leads them in points with 46 (16 goals, 30 assists) in 42 games. He has upside on their top line with Nico Hischier and Tyler Toffoli. Forward Timo Meier had an assist and four shots on goal in first game back from injury against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

3. New York Islanders at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCH, TVAS)

NYI puckline (-1.5 goals): +105

CHI puckline (+1.5 goals): -125

The Islanders enter this game after losing three consecutive matchups and will visit the Blackhawks, who are 2-8-0 in their past 10. Both New York and Chicago have only scored three goals across their past three games respectively. The Blackhawks are scoring the second fewest goals per game (2.18) in the NHL this season and the Islanders are scoring the 10th-fewest (2.93).

Mathew Barzal leads New York in points this season with 45 (12 goals, 33 assists) in 43 games. Brock Nelson leads them in goals with 19 in 44 games and defenseman Noah Dobson leads them in assists with 37 in 44 games. For Chicago with Connor Bedard still sidelined with injury, Philipp Kurashev is the key name on the Blackhawks offense. He has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 38 games this season.

