NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 15

1. New York Islanders at Minnesota Wild (6:00 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSWI, BSN)

Over 6.5 total goals: +105

Under 6.5 total goals: -125

The Islanders are 4-5-1 in their past 10 games and will visit the Wild, who have only two wins that same span. Minnesota is allowing the eighth-most goals per game (3.38) in the NHL while the Islanders rank 12th in that category (3.29). The Wild won their only game against the Islanders earlier this season 4-2 on Nov. 7. New York is averaging the 11th-fewest shots on goal per game (29.5) in the League, slightly fewer than Minnesota at 13th (30.0).

Mathew Barzal has points in five of his past six games with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the span. He leads the Islanders in points (45 in 41 games) this season. Brock Nelson leads the team in goals (19 in 42 games) and Bo Horvat is right behind him with 17 goals in 41 games. Kirill Kaprizov has points in six of his past seven games with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in the span. He is on their top line with Marco Rossi (multiple shots on goal in three consecutive games) and Mats Zuccarello.

2. Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights (6:00 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO)

NSH moneyline: +105

VGK moneyline: -125

The Predators are allowing the 10th-fewest road goals this season (62 in 19 games), while the Golden Knights are tied for the fourth-fewest home goals allowed (51 in 22 games). Nashville has won three of their past four games and went 1-1-1 in three games against Vegas last season. The Golden Knights have just two wins in their past six games.

For Nashville Filip Forsberg has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his past eight games. He is on their top line with Gustav Nyquist, who has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in his past 11 games. Juuso Parssinen is on a three-game point streak with three points (two goals, one assist) in the span. Mark Stone is tied with Jack Eichel (IR) for the team’s most points at home this season with 24 (five goals, 19 assists) in 22 games. Pavel Dorofeyev had five shots on goal in their last game against the Calgary Flames and is seeing top line minutes with Stone.

3. Philadelphia Flyers at St. Louis Blues (8:00 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSP)

PHI puckline (+1.5 goals): -258

STL puckline (-1.5 goals): +210

The Flyers have won three consecutive games heading into this matchup and will visit the Blues, who are 6-3-1 in their past 10. Philadelphia ranks fifth in the NHL in shots on goal per game (33.4). The Blues rank 21st in that category (29.9). St. Louis has also allowed at least four goals in two of their past three games but are also tied for the 10th-most home goals this season (71 in 21 games).

Joel Farabee has points in three of his past four games with four points (two goals, two assists) in the span. Owen Tippett also has points in three of his past four games with four points (three goals, one assist) in the span. For the Blues, Brayden Schenn is on a three-game point streak including a goal and six shots on goal in their game against the Florida Panthers on Jan. 9. Robert Thomas continues to lead the Blues in points with 44 (16 goals, 28 assists) in 41 games played.

