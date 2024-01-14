NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 14

1. Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNO, BSDET)

DET moneyline: +160

TOR moneyline: -200

The Maple Leafs are coming off consecutive losses, 4-3 in overtime at the New York Islanders on Thursday and 5-3 at home against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Toronto led 3-0 against the Avalanche before allowing five straight goals. Detroit is 5-1-1 since the return of goalie Alex Lyon from injury; he has a .914 save percentage in that span. This matchup features two of the NHL’s highest-scoring offenses with the Maple Leafs and Red Wings tied for fourth in goals per game (3.55).

Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat leads them in goals (17), points (39 in 42 games) and is tied with defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and forward Lucas Raymond for their most assists (22). The Maple Leafs have three players among the NHL’s points leaders: forwards William Nylander (57 in 40 games; tied for sixth), Auston Matthews (48 in 39; tied for 12th) and Mitchell Marner (45 in 40; tied for 19th).

2. John Tavares (TOR) assist prop

Over 0.5 assists: +140

Under 0.5 assists: -180

Tavares has been held without a point in three straight games but is fourth on the Maple Leafs with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 40 games this season. Tavares ranks fourth on Toronto in assists and has its third-most shots on goal (145).

The 33-year-old center has 49 points (17 goals, 32 assists) in 34 career games against the Detroit Red Wings, including three points (one goal, two assists) when they played Nov. 17 earlier this season.

3. Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (1 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, MSG, SN)

WSH moneyline: +185

NYR moneyline: -235

The Capitals have won two of their three games against the Rangers this season, including a 3-2 win at Capital One Arena on Saturday. New York is winless in its past four games (0-3-1) but defeated Washington 5-1 on Dec. 27 in their earlier matchup at Madison Square Garden.

Alex Ovechkin did not play for the Capitals on Saturday because of a lower-body injury. Washington forward Anthony Mantha has scored three goals in three games against New York this season. Rangers defensemen Adam Fox and K'Andre Miller each have three points in three games against the Capitals this season.