NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 28

1. Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG, TVAS)

CBJ moneyline: +205

NYR moneyline: -260

The Blue Jackets ended the Rangers’ 10-game winning streak with a 4-2 home victory Sunday, giving them two wins in three games during the season series. Columbus won both games at Nationwide Arena, while New York had a 4-3 shootout win at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12. Six of New York’s 10 victories during its prior streak came by multiple goals.

Forwards Johnny Gaudreau, with four assists, and Boone Jenner, with three goals, are the Blue Jackets leaders in each category through three games against the Rangers. New York forwards Alexis Lafrenière and Chris Kreider have each scored two goals in three games against Columbus this season.

2. Artemi Panarin (NYR) prop (vs. CBJ)

Over 1.5 points for Panarin: +114

Under 1.5 points for Panarin: -146

Panarin is tied for sixth in the NHL in points (79 in 59 games) and already has set an NHL career high in goals (33; eighth in League) this season. Panarin scored a goal in the Rangers loss at the Blue Jackets, his former team, on Sunday, giving him 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 13 games against them -- including five multipoint games -- since joining New York in 2019-20. The 32-year-old has had multiple points in 23 of his 50 games this season.

3. St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, MAX)

STL moneyline: +215

EDM moneyline: -280

The Blues had a 6-3 home win against the Oilers on Feb. 15. Five St. Louis players had multiple points in the game: forwards Jake Neighbours, Robert Thomas (one goal, two assists each), Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich and defenseman Torey Krug (one goal, one assist each).

Oilers forward Connor McDavid, who had three assists against the Blues in the earlier game, leads the NHL in points since Feb. 1 (24 in 11 games) but only has one goal on 36 shots on goal in that span. Edmonton is 1-2-1 in its past four games and 18-8-2 at home this season, while St. Louis is 2-5-0 in its past seven games and 13-15-1 on the road.