NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 26

1. Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals (7:00 p.m. ET; MNMT, SN, TVAS)

Over 6.5 total goals: -102

Under 6.5 total goals: -118

The Senators have won back-to-back games and will visit the Capitals, who are 3-0-1 in their past four games. Ottawa ranks eighth in the NHL in goals per game this season (3.35), while Washington is scoring the third-fewest goals per game (2.52). The Senators also rank eighth in shots on goal per game (32.6). The two teams have only played each other once this season with Ottawa winning that matchup 6-1 on Oct. 18.

Claude Giroux has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) across his past eight games. He has production potential on their top line with Tim Stützle, who has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past five games. The third member of that line, Mathieu Joseph, has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past five. For Washington, Dylan Strome is on a four-game point streak with seven points (one goal, six assists) in the span. Alex Ovechkin has 14 points, including eight goals, in his past 11 games.

2. Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, BSW)

LAK moneyline: +130

EDM moneyline: -160

The Kings are 7-2-1 across their past 10 games and will visit the Oilers, who are 4-5-2 in that same span and have lost back-to-back contests. Los Angeles and Edmonton are tied for the second-most shots on goal per game (33.7) in the League. In two games against the Oilers this season the Kings went 1-0-1. Last season across four regular season games the two teams won two a piece.

Adrian Kempe is on a four-game point streak with six points (two goals, four assists) in the span. Kevin Fiala is on a three-game scoring streak and defenseman Drew Doughty has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past five games. For Edmonton, defenseman Mattias Ekholm has five assists in his past five. Zach Hyman has five goals and six points across his past four and Connor McDavid has 18 assists in his past seven games.

3. Boston Bruins at Seattle Kraken (10:00 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NESN)

BOS puckline (-1.5 goals): +170

SEA puckline (+1.5 goals): -205

The Bruins are 3-3-4 in their past 10 games and will visit the Kraken, who are 4-4-2 in that same span. Boston is tied for the ninth-most goals per game (3.32), while Seattle is scoring the sixth-fewest goals per game (2.75) in the League. The Bruins are allowing the fourth-fewest goals per game (2.69) and the Kraken rank 10th in that category (2.84).

Boston forward Trent Frederic has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past five games. In that same span Jesper Boqvist has five points (two goals, three assists) as well. For Seattle, Jared McCann has 11 points, including five goals, in his past seven games. Jordan Eberle has five points (four goals, one assist) in his past four and Vince Dunn has three points (two goals, one assist) in his past three.