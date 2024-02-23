NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 23

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

1. Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets (7:00 p.m. ET; BSOH, NHLN, MSG-B, SNO, SNE)

BUF puckline (+1.5 goals): +154

CBJ puckline (-1.5 goals): -185

The Sabres have gone 5-5-0 in their past 10 games and will visit the Blue Jackets, who are 4-5-1 in the same span. Buffalo is tied for the 10th-fewest goals per game (2.93) in the League and Columbus is scoring the 13th-fewest (2.96). Buffalo has gone 1-1 in two games against Columbus this season, scoring seven goals for and allowing 11 against.

Dylan Cozens has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past three games. Tage Thompson is on a three-game point streak with four points (one goal, three assists) in the span. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past five games. For Columbus, Boone Jenner is on a five-game point streak with eight points (five goals, three assists) in the span. Defenseman Zach Werenski has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past six games.

2. Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN3)

WPG moneyline: -295

CHI moneyline: +230

The Jets have a 4-5-1 record across their past 10 games and will visit the Blackhawks, who have lost back-to-back contests. Winnipeg ranks 18th in The NHL in goals per game (3.06) this season, while Chicago is scoring the fewest goals per game (2.07). The Blackhawks have the second-fewest shots on goal (26.1) in the NHL as well. Winnipeg has gone 2-0-1 in three games against Chicago so far this season.

Gabriel Vilardi is on a three-game point streak with eight points (four goals, four assists) in the span. Kyle Connor is also on a three-game point streak with seven points (one goal, six assists) in the span. Sean Monahan is on a three-game scoring streak with five goals in the span. For Chicago, Connor Bedard has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past four games. Philipp Kurashev has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in his past seven.

3. Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers (9:00 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSNX, BSWIX)

Over 6.5 total goals: -130

Under 6.5 total goals: +110

The Wild have a 6-3-1 record in their past 10 and will visit the Oilers, who have also gone 6-3-1 in the same span. Minnesota is scoring the 15th-most goals per game (3.11) in the NHL and Edmonton ranks fifth in the category (3.58). The Oilers also rank third in the NHL in shots on goal per game (33.5). Minnesota is 1-1 in two games against Edmonton this season, scoring 10 goals for and allowing eight against.

Kirill Kaprizov has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) during his six-game point streak, including a six-point game against the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 19. Joel Eriksson Ek has 13 points across his past six games (seven goals, six assists) in the span and Marco Rossi has four points (three goals, one assist) in his past three. Connor McDavid has 14 assists in his past five games and defenseman Evan Bouchard has nine points (three goals, six assists) in the span. Leon Draisaitl has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in his past 11 games.

