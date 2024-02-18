NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 18

1. New York Rangers - New York Islanders in 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series (3:00 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS)

Over 5.5 total goals: -120

Under 5.5 total goals: +100

The Rangers and Islanders will meet in the second 2024 Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium, where the Rangers look to extend their six-game win streak. The Islanders are 3-4-3 in their past 10 games and have yet to play the Rangers this season. Last season, the Islanders went 2-1 in three games against the Rangers scoring 10 goals for and allowing eight goals against in the span.

Rangers forward Chris Kreider has points in three of his past four games with six points (four goals, two assists) in the span, including a hat trick in their last game against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Jimmy Vesey has four points (three goals, one assist) in his past four and Kaapo Kakko is on a three-game point streak. Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in his past nine games. Forward Mathew Barzal has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past six.

2. Arizona Coyotes at Colorado Avalanche (6:00 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT)

ARI moneyline: +225

COL moneyline: -290

The Coyotes have lost three consecutive games and will visit the Avalanche, who are 4-5-1 in their past 10. Colorado also has just one win in their past six games. The Avalanche rank second in the NHL in goals per game (3.69) this season and the Coyotes meanwhile are scoring the seventh-fewest goals per game (2.87). Colorado is also effective on the man advantage, having the seventh-best power-play percentage in the League (24.3).

Nathan MacKinnon ranks second in the NHL in points this season with 89 (32 goals, 57 assists) in 55 games. He is on a top line with Mikko Rantanen and Jonathan Drouin that consistently has high production potential. For Arizona, Clayton Keller leads them in points with 49 (21 goals, 28 assists) in 53 games. Nick Schmaltz leads the team in power-play goals with eight in 50 games this season.

3. Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins (6:00 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSW, SN360, TVAS)

LAK puckline (+1.5 goals): -238

PIT puckline (-1.5 goals): +195

The Kings have won back-to-back games and will visit the Penguins, who are 4-5-1 in their past 10. Pittsburgh won their only game against Los Angeles this season 4-3 in overtime on Nov. 9. The Kings are tied for the third-most shots on goal per game in the League (33.5) while the Penguins are just behind them ranking fifth in the category (33.1).

Quinton Byfield has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his past eight games for Los Angeles. Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past four games, as does defenseman Brandt Clarke. For the Penguins, Bryan Rust has three goals in his past three games. Pittsburgh Captain Sidney Crosby is tied for the 10th-most even-strength points in the League this season with 42 in 51 games.