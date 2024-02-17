NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 17

1. Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1)

3-way moneyline; excluding overtime:

PHI regulation win: +175

Draw, end of regulation: +360

NJD regulation win: +105

The Flyers and Devils meet in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium. Each of the first two games between these teams this season ended in overtime; the Devils had a 4-3 road win against the Flyers on Nov. 30 on an overtime goal by rookie defenseman Luke Hughes, and the Flyers had a 3-2 OT win against the Devils on Dec. 19 on an overtime goal by forward Owen Tippett. The Devils lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Kings in regulation Thursday and only have six wins in their past 16 games (6-8-2). The Flyers have points in five straight games but lost 4-3 in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

The Devils are tied for 13th in the NHL in regulation wins (22), and the Flyers are close behind, tied for 15th (21). New Jersey forward Jack Hughes has a three-game point streak with four points (two goals, two assists) and 19 shots on goal in the span. Flyers forward Travis Konecny is tied for third in the NHL in points (nine in five games) since Feb. 1 behind Connor McDavid (13 in five games) of the Edmonton Oilers and Nick Suzuki (10 in five games) of the Montreal Canadiens.

2. Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning (5 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSFL)

FLA puckline (-1.5 goals): +195

TBL puckline (+1.5 goals): -238

The Panthers have won four straight games with two shutouts in the span and have outscored their opponents 17-4 in that span. Florida has scored power-play goals in all four games and has the sixth-best power-play percentage (25.3) in the NHL this season. The Lightning have won 11 of their past 14 games, including three straight, and are averaging the second-most goals per game (4.00) in the span since Jan. 9 behind the Dallas Stars (4.20).

Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday and has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 13 career games against the Lightning, his former team. Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) during a nine-game point streak and leads the NHL in points (93 in 54 games) this season. Lightning forward Brandon Hagel has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) during an eight-game point streak and is quietly tied for sixth in the NHL in even-strength points (45).

3. Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY)

Over 6 total goals: +110

Under 6 total goals: -130

The Canucks are tied for the second-most goals per game (3.69) behind the Stars (3.76), while the Jets rank 18th (2.98). Vancouver has won three straight games and scored a total of 11 goals during the winning streak. After a five-game losing streak, Winnipeg has won consecutive games with one goal allowed in the span. The Jets, led by goalie Connor Hellebuyck, have allowed the fewest 5-on-5 goals (66) in the NHL this season, and the Canucks, led by goalie Thatcher Demko, have allowed the fourth fewest (88).

Vancouver forward Elias Lindholm has scored four goals in six games since being acquired from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 31. The Jets are 19-5-1 in their past 25 games against the Canucks. Winnipeg forward Kyle Connor had a hat trick against the Canucks on Jan. 8, 2023 and has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his past eight games against them.