NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 15

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

---

1. Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres (7:00 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG-B)

Over 6.5 total goals: +102

Under 6.5 total goals: -122

The Panthers are tied for the 12th-most goals per game (3.23) in the NHL this season and lead the League in shots on goal per game (34.1). The Sabres, who defeated the Los Angeles Kings 7-0 on Tuesday, have scored at least five goals in three of their past five games.

Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk is on a three-game point streak with eight points (two goals, six assists) in the span. Panthers wing Eetu Luostarinen is also on a three-game point streak (two goals, one assist in span). Buffalo forward JJ Peterka had two points (one goal, one assist) and four shots on goal against Los Angeles on Tuesday. Peterka has had at least four shots on goal in five straight games and leads the Sabres in goals (19 in 52 games) this season. Center Casey Mittelstadt quietly leads Buffalo in points (43 in 52 games).

2. Los Angeles Kings at New Jersey Devils (7:00 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSW)

LAK puckline (+1.5 goals): -250

NJD puckline (-1.5 goals): +205

The Kings are coming off a shutout loss to the Sabres on Tuesday and visit the Devils, who have won consecutive games. Los Angeles is 3-5-2 in its past 10, and New Jersey is 5-4-1 in the same span. Los Angeles ranks 15th in the NHL in goals per game (3.10) this season, while the Devils rank ninth (3.38). The teams have yet to play each other this season; New Jersey won both games against Los Angeles last season.

Devils captain Nico Hischier has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his past six games. Center Jack Hughes has points in consecutive games with three points (two goals, one assist) in the span and at least six shots on goal in each of his past three games. Kings forward Adrian Kempe leads them in points (44 in 50 games) this season, and Trevor Moore quietly leads them in goals (21 in 50 games). Los Angeles forward Viktor Arvidsson has been activated from long-term injured reserve and is expected to make his season debut Thursday

3. Philadelphia Flyers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:00 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSP)

PHI moneyline: +140

TOR moneyline: -165

The Flyers have won four consecutive games and will visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have gone 6-4-0 in their past 10. Philadelphia has scored at least four goals in two of their past three games and have allowed no more than two goals in three of their past four. The Maple Leafs are tied for the sixth-most goals per game (3.45) in the League this season. They also rank sixth in terms of shots on goal per game (33.1).

For Philadelphia, Travis Konecny is on a four-game point streak with seven points (three goals, four assists) in the span. Forward Morgan Frost is on a three-game point streak with four points (two goals, two assists) in the span. Toronto will remain without defenseman Morgan Rielly (suspension), in his absence Jake McCabe takes his spot on their top power-play unit. Auston Matthews is scoring at nearly a goal-per-game pace with nine goals and 15 points in his past 10 games.

---

Canadian Readers

Only available in Ontario, 19+. Bet the responsible way. Visit our Responsible Gambling page or contact us for further details. ConnexOntario provides service information and resources for people experiencing problems with gambling, drugs, alcohol, or mental health. The service is free, confidential, and available anytime. Call ConnexOntario 24/7 at 1-866-531-2600. Text us at 247247 or chat with us at www.connexontario.ca

U.S. Readers

Odds subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in AZ/CO/IN/IA/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/OH/PA/VA. Gambling problem? Call/text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit s.betway.com/rg