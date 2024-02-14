NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 14

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS)

FLA puckline (-1.5 goals): +195

PIT puckline (+1.5 goals): -238

The Panthers are 6-1-0 in their past seven games with four of those victories coming by multiple goals, while the Penguins are coming off consecutive losses and are 3-4-3 in their past 10 games. Pittsburgh is 13-8-3 at home, and Florida is 17-7-2 on the road. The Panthers are 2-0-0 against the Penguins this season, with a 3-1 home win Dec. 8 and 3-2 road shootout win Jan. 26; their points leader in the season series is defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (three; one goal, two assists).

Florida has four players with at least 50 points: forwards Sam Reinhart (64 in 52 games; 11th in NHL), Matthew Tkachuk (56 in 52), Carter Verhaeghe (53 in 52) and Aleksander Barkov (51 in 46). Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry leads the NHL with six shutouts. Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson has had assists in three straight games and leads them with 30 this season.

2. Minnesota Wild at Arizona Coyotes (9:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSWI, BSN, TVAS)

Winner moneyline (3-way; excluding overtime):

MIN regulation win: +115

Draw: +355

ARI regulation win: +160

The Wild and Coyotes are tied for the 10th-fewest regulation wins (18 each) this season. Arizona is 15-10-0 at home, while Minnesota is 11-12-2 on the road. But the Coyotes are winless in their past six games (0-5-1), and the Wild have won three straight games and six of their past eight -- with all six of those victories coming in regulation.

Arizona had a 6-0 road win against Minnesota on Jan. 13, with Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram having a 38-save shutout (five SO this season; tied for second in NHL). Forwards Nick Bjugstad (hat trick) and Clayton Keller (two goals, one assist) had three-point games in Arizona’s victory. Wild defenseman Brock Faber is tied with forwards Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy for their lead in points (17 in 17 games) since Jan. 1 and is now tied with Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard for the NHL rookie lead in points (33; Bedard has played 13 fewer games).

3. San Jose Sharks at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSCA)

Over 5.5 total goals: -120

Under 5.5 total goals: +100

The Sharks are 4-1-1 since the return of forward Logan Couture from injury but will now be without their other top center Tomas Hertl (knee) for weeks. San Jose had a 2-1 home win against Winnipeg on Dec. 12, but the Jets responded with a 2-1 road victory against the Sharks on Jan. 4. The Jets rank 17th in the NHL in goals per game (3.02), and the Sharks are tied with the Blackhawks for the fewest in the League (2.08).

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck leads the NHL in save percentage (.925) among goalies who have played more than 20 games and is tied for fourth in wins (24 in 37 games); he did not play when Winnipeg lost at San Jose earlier in the season but stopped 27 of 28 shots faced in the win Jan. 4. Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon (one goal, one assist) and Sharks forward William Eklund (one goal, one assist) are tied for the most points in the season series so far.

