NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 13

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

1. Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NESN, SNO, SNE)

TBL moneyline: +135

BOS moneyline: -160

The Lightning are 9-3-0 in their past 12 games, while the Bruins have lost consecutive home games to the Calgary Flames and Washington Capitals. But Boston is 17-6-3 at home, and Tampa Bay is 11-15-2 on the road. The Lightning had a 5-4 overtime win against the Bruins on Nov. 20 at home.

Boston forward David Pastrnak had a multipoint game (one goal, one assist) and eight shots on goal in the loss to Tampa Bay, and Lightning forwards Steven Stamkos and Brandon Hagel also had one goal and one assist each in the victory. Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov leads the NHL in points (89 in 52 games) and power-play points (38).

2. Colorado Avalanche at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ALT)

COL puckline (-1.5 goals): +142

WSH puckline (+1.5 goals): -170

The Avalanche are winless in four straight games (0-3-1) for the first time this season, with all four of those losses coming on the road. But Colorado had a 6-2 win against Washington on Jan. 24 at home, with goalie Alexandar Georgiev stopping 23 of 25 shots faced in the victory. Avalanche forwards Nathan MacKinnon (four goals, one assist) and Mikko Rantanen (one goal, four assists) each had five points in the earlier matchup against the Capitals.

Colorado has won by multiple goals in 24 of its 32 victories this season. Washington is 1-5-2 in its past eight games, with all five regulation losses coming by multiple goals. Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin has a season-high five-game goal streak with seven points (five goals, two assists) and 20 shots on goal in the span.

3. Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSW)

Winner moneyline (3-way; excluding overtime):

CAR regulation win: +160

Draw: +355

DAL regulation win: +115

The Hurricanes and Stars meet for the first time this season after Carolina had overtime wins in each of their two matchups last season. Dallas and Carolina are tied for ninth in the NHL in regulation wins (23). The Stars have won six of their past eight games (6-1-1), with three of those games going to overtime. The Hurricanes are 13-3-1 over their past 17 games, with three of those games going to overtime or shootout.

Carolina forward Andrei Svechnikov returned from injury Saturday and had no points and two shots on goal but still has 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 30 games this season. Dallas defenseman Thomas Harley scored a goal in their win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and is tied for second in the NHL at the position in goals (13) behind MacKenzie Weegar (15) of the Calgary Flames.

