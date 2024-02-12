NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 12

1. Seattle Kraken at New Jersey Devils (7:00 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ROOT-NW)

SEA puckline (+1.5 goals): -205

NJD puckline (-1.5 goals): +170

The Kraken are 3-6-1 in their past 10 games and enter this matchup against the Devils after back-to-back losses. New Jersey has gone 1-1-1 in their past three games and won their only game against Seattle this season 2-1 on Dec. 7. The Devils are tied for the eighth-most goals per game (3.38) in the NHL this season, while the Kraken rank 27th in the category (2.76).

New Jersey captain Nico Hischier has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past four games and has 10 shots on goal across his past two. He is on a line with Jesper Bratt, who has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past seven games and Ondrej Palat, who has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past four. For Seattle, Jared McCann has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in his past 11 games and defenseman Vince Dunn has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in his past 13 games.

2. Calgary Flames at New York Rangers (7:00 p.m. ET; MSG 2, SN, TVAS)

CGY moneyline: +135

NYR moneyline: -165

The Flames have won four consecutive games and will visit the Rangers, who also have an active four-game win streak. Calgary is tied for the 11th-most shots on goal per game (31.3) in the League, meanwhile New York is tied for the 13th-most shots on goal (31.2). However, the Rangers are outshooting the Flames with New York ranking 12th in the category (3.25) and Calgary ranking 16th (3.13).

Flames forward Andrei Kuzmenko has goals in two of his first three games with Calgary. He has key lineup placement on their top line with Yegor Sharangovich and Jonathan Huberdeau. Forward Nazem Kadri has six assists in his past four games and defenseman Noah Hanifin has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past three. Artemi Panarin has points in three of his past four games with five points (two goals, three assists) in the span. Forwards Jonny Brodzinski and Alexis Lafrenière have the same stat line across their past four games with four points (three goals, one assist) each in the span.

3. Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights (10:00 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSWIX, BSN, SN, TVAS)

Over 5.5 total goals: -122

Under 5.5 total goals: +102

The Wild have won back-to-back games entering this matchup and will visit the Golden Knights, who have also won consecutive games. Vegas and Minnesota have yet to play each other this season but last year the Golden Knights went 3-0 against the Wild. Vegas is allowing the seventh-fewest goals per game (2.69) in the League this season and Minnesota is scoring the 14th-fewest goals per game (2.96).

Kirill Kaprizov has 12 points (seven goals, six assists) in his past nine games. Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in his past nine. Defenseman Jonas Brodin has points in four of his past five games with five points (one goal, four assists) in the span. For Vegas, Jonathan Marchessault has 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in his past nine games. Ivan Barbashev has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in his past eight. Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has four assists in his past five.