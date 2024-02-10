NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 10

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes (7:00 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO)

NJD puckline (+1.5 goals): -170

CAR puckline (-1.5 goals): +142

The Devils are 4-6-0 in their past 10 games and will visit the Hurricanes, who are 7-3-0 in that same span. New Jersey lost their only game this season against Carolina 3-2 on Jan. 25. Last season the Devils went 2-1-1 in four games against the Hurricanes. Carolina is allowing the fewest shots on goal per game (24.9) in the NHL, meanwhile New Jersey is allowing the 12th-fewest (29.9). The Devils are outscoring the Hurricanes, tied for the sixth-most goals per game (3.45) in the League while Carolina is 10th (3.38).

For the Hurricanes, Teuvo Teravainen has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his past five games. Sebastian Aho has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past seven and defenseman Brent Burns is picking up the scoring with four assists in his past three. Devils captain Nico Hischier has six points (one goal, five assists) during his three-game point streak and had six shots on goal in their last game against the Calgary Flames. Jesper Bratt is on a six-game point streak with nine points (four goals, five assists) in the span.

2. Pittsburgh Penguins at Winnipeg Jets (7:00 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, SN-PIT)

PIT moneyline: +130

WPG moneyline: -155

The Penguins defeated the Jets 3-0 on Tuesday and will head to Winnipeg for a rematch. The Jets are 0-4-1 in their past five games and have scored only four goals in that entire span. Winnipeg ranks 17th in the NHL in goals per game (3.04) compared to Pittsburgh being tied for 21st in the category (2.94). The Penguins have high shot volume, tied for the fourth-most shots on goal per game (33.3) in the NHL this season.

Across their past 13 games, Sidney Crosby has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) and defenseman Erik Karlsson has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists). Forward Jake Guentzel is on a four-game point streak with four points (two goals, two assists) in the span. Sean Monahan is still looking for his first point with the Jets and has six shots on goal across his first two games with the team. He has production potential in their top-six forward group and on their top power play.

3. Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings (10:00 p.m. ET; BSW, NHLN, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC)

Over 6 total goals: -130

Under 6 total goals: +110

The Oilers have only one loss in their past 18 games and will visit the Kings, who are 3-5-2 in their past 10. Edmonton ranks fourth in goals per game (3.49) this season, meanwhile Los Angeles is 15th (3.15) in the category. The Kings are tied for the fifth-fewest goals allowed per game (2.65) in the NHL and the Oilers are allowing the eighth-fewest (2.77).

Connor McDavid is on a five-game point streak with 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in the span and has at least five shots on goal in four of those five games. Forward Evander Kane had a hat trick and seven shots on goal in their last game against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. For Los Angeles, Drew Doughty has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past five games. Quinton Byfield has been heating up with five points (two goals, three assists) in his past four.

