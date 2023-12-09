NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 9

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SN, NHLN, BSSO)

NSH puckline (+1.5 goals): -175

TML puckline (-1.5 goals): +145

The Predators will visit the Maple Leafs and look to extend their three-game win streak. Nashville is 8-2-0 in their past 10 games, meanwhile Toronto is 7-2-1 in that same span. The Predators rank fourth in the NHL in offensive zone time (43.3%) this season and are tied for the 15th-most goals per game (3.23). The Maple Leafs rank 10th in goals per game (3.30) and are tied for the 12th-most shots on goal per game (31.7).

Defenseman Roman Josi has been productive as of late with eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past seven games. Filip Forsberg leads the Predators in points this season with 30 (14 goals, 16 assists) in 26 games and has continuous production potential on their top line with Gustav Nyquist (18 points in 26 games) and Ryan O'Reilly (12 goals and 22 points in 26 games), who will be facing off against his former team. For Toronto, Mitchell Marner is on a three-game point streak with five points (four goals, one assist) in the span.

2. Los Angeles Kings at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSW)

Over 6.5 total goals: +102

Under 6.5 total goals: -122

The Kings extended their road win streak to 11 games, which is the longest road win streak to start a season in NHL history and look to add to that in this game against the Islanders. The Kings have scored 50 goals across those 11 games and lead the NHL in goals per game (3.87) this season. The Islanders have scored at least four goals in their past five consecutive games with 24 total goals in the span.

Drew Doughty is on a three-game point streak with four points (three goals, one assist) in the span. Other key standouts for the Kings include Trevor Moore, who has 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in 23 games. Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar both are tied for the Kings lead in points with 24 in 23 games. Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson has assists in four of his past five games with seven assists in the span. Mathew Barzal has been heavily productive as of late with points in three of his past four games, totaling 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in the span.

3. Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; NBCSP, ALT)

PHI moneyline: +175

COL moneyline: -220

The Flyers look to extend their three-game win streak against the Avalanche, who are 5-3-2 in their past 10. Philadelphia ranks second in the Metropolitan Division standings and has high offensive upside. The Flyers are tied for the seventh-most shots on goal per game (32.6) in the NHL this season, meanwhile the Avalanche rank fifth in the NHL in goals per game (3.50).

Flyers defenseman Cam York has points in three of his past four games with four points (one goal, three assists) in the span. Philadelphia rookie Tyson Foerster has points in four of his past five games with six points (four goals, two assists) in the span. Foerster has at least three shots on goal in three of his past four games. Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson has three points (one goal, two assists) in his past four games and elite forward Nathan MacKinnon has been heating up with 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in his past 10.

