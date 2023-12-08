NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 8

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

1. Pittsburgh Penguins at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSFL, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

PIT moneyline: +140

FLA moneyline: -170

The Penguins are 3-4-3 in their past 10 games and visit the Panthers, who are 5-4-1 in the same span and second in the Atlantic Division standings this season. Last season, Pittsburgh was 2-1-0 in three games against Florida. Each of these teams has a high shot volume, with the Panthers ranking second in the NHL in shots on goal per game (34.0) and the Penguins fifth (33.1) in the category.

Pittsburgh has been impactful offensively at 5-on-5 with Jake Guentzel leading the NHL in even-strength points (26 in 25 games) and Sidney Crosby third in the NHL in that category (24 in 25 games). Last season, Crosby had five points (one goal, four assists) in three games against Florida. For the Panthers, Evan Rodrigues has seven points (three goals, four assists) during his three-game point streak and is playing on the top line with forwards Aleksander Barkov (seven points in past five games) and Sam Reinhart (five points in past three).

2. St. Louis Blues at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSOH)

STL puckline (-1.5 goals): +185

CBJ puckline (+1.5 goals): -225

The Blues are scoring the ninth-fewest goals per game (2.88) in the NHL this season and visit the Blue Jackets, who are averaging the eighth fewest (2.86). Columbus is coming off a 7-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday and will be on the second leg of a back-to-back set. Last season, St. Louis won both games against Columbus, scoring 10 goals and allowing four in the span.

Forward Jake Neighbours leads the Blues in goals (10 in 25 games) this season playing mostly on their top line with Robert Thomas (leads them in points with 25 in 25 games). The third member of that first line, Pavel Buchnevich, is second on St. Louis in points (19 in 23 games). For the Blue Jackets, rookie Adam Fantilli has had points in three of his past four games (five points in span), and defenseman Zach Werenski has nine assists in his past nine games.

3. Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, BSN, BSWIX)

Over 6.5 total goals: -130

Under 6.5 total goals: +110

Minnesota and Edmonton are the only two teams in the NHL to make coaching changes this season; the Oilers are 7-3-0 since Kris Knoblauch replaced Jay Woodcroft, and the Wild are 4-1-0 since John Hynes replaced Dean Evason. Since the coaching changes, Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner is 7-2-0 with a .914 save percentage and one shutout under Knoblauch, Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson is 3-1-0 with a .939 SV% and veteran Minnesota backup Marc-Andre Fleury has won his only start (28 saves on 29 shots faced against Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 3) under Hynes.

The Wild had a four-game winning streak snapped Thursday in a 2-0 loss at the Vancouver Canucks and visit the Oilers, who have won five straight games. Edmonton is tied for the third-most shots on goal per game (33.4) in the NHL, and Minnesota ranks 15th in the category (30.9). Per NHL EDGE stats, the Oilers are tied for the third-highest offensive zone time percentage (44.3) in the League and are tied for the seventh-most goals per game (3.43). Despite the Wild allowing the eighth-most goals per game (3.42), they have allowed no more than two goals in five straight games.

Oilers forward Zach Hyman has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in his past five games playing on the top line with Connor McDavid (19 points in past seven games). Edmonton defensemen Evan Bouchard (12 points in past nine games) and Mattias Ekholm (two goals, one assist in past four games) have also been productive lately. For Minnesota, rookie Marco Rossi has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past four games and is playing on the top line with elite wing Kirill Kaprizov (five points in past four games) and Mats Zuccarello (14 points in past 11).

