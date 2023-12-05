NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 5

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

1. New Jersey Devils at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSG, NHLN, MSGSN2)

Over 7 total goals: +110

Under 7 total goals: -130

Two of the best offenses in the NHL and all three Hughes brothers will be matching up when the Canucks host the Devils. New Jersey forward Jack Hughes, a Hart Trophy candidate, and rookie defenseman Luke Hughes, a Calder Trophy candidate, will face their brother, Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes, a contender for the Norris and Hart trophies, for the first time in the NHL.

The Canucks are averaging the second-most goals per game in the NHL (3.84; behind Los Angeles Kings’ 3.86), while the Devils rank fourth (3.59) and have the League’s best power play (36.0 percent). Among the 20 NHL goalies who have played at least 15 games this season, Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko ranks third in save percentage (.924), while New Jersey’s Vitek Vanecek is last in the category (.879). With defenseman Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle) out indefinitely, New Jersey rookie Simon Nemec (No. 2 pick in 2020 NHL Draft) had two assists, one on the power play, in his NHL debut against the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

2. Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE)

DET puckline (-1.5 goals): +195

BUF puckline (+1.5 goals): -238

Buffalo has lost three straight games and has been outscored 14-7 in the span, while Detroit has won five of its past six games. The Red Wings rank third in the NHL in goals per game (3.74), and the Sabres are tied for the eighth-worst team save percentage (.887). Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is tied for eighth in the NHL at the position in points (20 in 25 games) and has totaled 13 shots on goal over his past three games. Detroit defenseman Jake Walman has had consecutive multipoint games (one goal, three assists).

Buffalo wing Alex Tuch (undisclosed) is uncertain for Tuesday, but top center Tage Thompson was on the ice for the morning skate and is expected to return after not playing since Nov. 14.

3. San Jose Sharks at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA)

SJS moneyline: +220

NYI moneyline: -285

The San Jose Sharks are 3-2-0 in their past five games, with one of the losses coming by one goal in their 6-5 defeat at the New York Rangers on Sunday. The Sharks play the fourth game of their six-game road trip when they visit the New York Islanders, who are 1-2-3 in their past six home games and have the fewest home points (five) in the NHL since Oct. 30.

Forward Mikael Granlund has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in his past 10 games, leading the Sharks over that span since Nov. 14. Forward Mathew Barzal did not play Saturday in the Islanders’ 4-3 road win against the Florida Panthers because of an illness but has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past two games played and leads New York in points (23 in 22 games) this season.

