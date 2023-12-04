NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 4

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

---

1. Dallas Stars at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSSW)

Over 6.5 total goals: -108

Under 6.5 total goals: -112

This matchup is the second game of a home-and-home set after the Stars had an 8-1 home win against the Lightning on Saturday, their most goals scored in a game this season. The Stars have earned at least a point in nine of their past 11 games (7-2-2) and are averaging the most goals per game (4.27) in the NHL over that span (since Nov. 9) and rank sixth (3.55) in the category on the season. The Lightning have lost four straight games in regulation and have been outscored 19-5 in the span, but Tampa Bay’s power play has been a bright spot (31.8 percent), ranking second in the NHL this season behind only the New Jersey Devils (36.0). The Stars have earned at least a point in 10 of their first 11 road games (8-1-2).

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov has a nine-game point streak with 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in the span and leads the NHL in points (40 in 24 games) and shots on goal (117). Stars forward Jason Robertson scored two goals against the Lightning on Saturday and has seven points (three goals, four assists) during his five-game point streak. Dallas center Tyler Seguin has nine points (six goals, three assists) in his past eight games, including a goal against Tampa Bay on Saturday, and Joe Pavelski had three points (one goal, two assists) Saturday, giving him 12 points (six goals, six assists) over his past nine games.

2. Carolina Hurricanes at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; SNW, BSSO)

CAR puckline (-1.5 goals): +200

WPG puckline (+1.5 goals): -245

The Carolina Hurricanes have earned at least a point in six of their past seven games (5-1-1), including a 6-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho scored two goals on Saturday, giving him six points (three goals, three assists) during his four-game point streak and has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 12 career games against the Winnipeg Jets. The Hurricanes rank seventh in the NHL in goals per game (3.48), but the Jets are not far behind (3.26; 14th).

Winnipeg snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday with a 3-1 home win against the Chicago Blackhawks, extending its streak of games allowing three or fewer goals to 13 (9-4-0 in span). The Jets are allowing the ninth-fewest goals per game (2.78) in the NHL and are quietly tied with the Boston Bruins for the fewest 5-on-5 goals allowed (35) in the League. Jets forward Cole Perfetti has scored nine goals in 23 games (second on Winnipeg behind Kyle Connor’s 14), one more than Perfetti had last season (eight) in 51 games.

3. Washington Capitals at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT)

WSH moneyline: +100

ARI moneyline: -120

The Coyotes have won four straight games, with each coming against teams that have won the Stanley Cup in the past five seasons (Vegas Golden Knights, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche). Arizona hosts the Washington Capitals (won Stanley Cup in 2018) on Monday and has allowed a total of five goals during its four-game winning streak with one or none allowed in three of the four wins.

The Capitals conclude their five-game road trip (2-2-0 so far), and, despite their 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday, are 5-3-1 in nine road games this season. But Washington’s power play (8.3 percent) ranks last in the NHL; the Capitals have not scored a power-play goal in 13 of their past 14 games (2-for-38 in span; 5.3 percent). The Coyotes, meanwhile, have scored power-play goals in consecutive games, and their penalty kill is 22-for-24 (91.7) over their past eight games. Coyotes forward Michael Carcone quietly leads them with 11 goals this season. Capitals forward Tom Wilson has scored four goals in his past two games and has 23 shots on goal in his past five games.

---

Canadian Readers

Only available in Ontario, 19+. Bet the responsible way. Visit our Responsible Gambling page or contact us for further details. ConnexOntario provides service information and resources for people experiencing problems with gambling, drugs, alcohol, or mental health. The service is free, confidential, and available anytime. Call ConnexOntario 24/7 at 1-866-531-2600. Text us at 247247 or chat with us at www.connexontario.ca

U.S Readers

Odds subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in AZ/CO/IN/IA/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/OH/PA/VA. Gambling problem? Call/text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit s.betway.com/rg