NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 30

1. New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins (7:00 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN)

NJD puckline (+1.5 goals): -185

BOS puckline (-1.5 goals): +154

The Devils have won three consecutive games and will play the Bruins on the second leg of a back-to-back after defeating the Ottawa Senators 6-2 on Friday. New Jersey is tied for the sixth-most goals per game (3.50) in the NHL this season and they are averaging the 12th-most shots on goal per game (31.7). Boston is meanwhile averaging the 15th-most shots on goal per game (30.8) and remain at the top of the Atlantic Division standings.

Jack Hughes is on a three-game point streak with five points (one goal, four assists) in the span. Forward Dawson Mercer has points in three of his past four games with six points (three goals, three assists) in the span. He has production potential on a line with Timo Meier, who has four goals in his past four games. For Boston, David Pastrnak has points in three of his past four games with four points (three goals, one assist) in the span. Center Charlie Coyle is also coming off a multi-goal performance against the Buffalo Sabres in their last game on Dec. 27.

2. St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins (7:00 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSMW)

Over 6 total goals: -125

Under 6 total goals: +105

The Blues are 5-5-0 in their past 10 games and in their past two games combined they have allowed three goals and scored three goals. The Penguins are coming a 7-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Dec. 27 and have gone 3-0-1 in their past four games. Last season Pittsburgh won both games against St. Louis, scoring nine goals and allowing four goals in that span.

Blues forward Robert Thomas has points in three of his past four games with six points (two goals, four assists) in the span. He is on a solid top line with wings Pavel Buchnevich (five shots on goal in past three consecutive games) and Jordan Kyrou (three goals, four points and 17 shots on goal in his past four games). For Pittsburgh, Jake Guentzel has points in three of his past four games with six points (three goals, three assists) in the span. Defenseman Marcus Pettersson also has sneaky production potential with eight assists in his past four games.

3. Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; BSW, TVAS2, CITY, SN, CBC)

EDM moneyline: +100

LAK moneyline: -120

The Oilers have won three consecutive games and will visit the Kings, who are 5-4-1 in their past 10. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the NHL in goals per game (3.53) and Edmonton is right behind them, tied for sixth in the category (3.50). The Oilers rank third in the NHL in offensive zone time this season (44.3%) but the Kings are allowing the fewest goals per game (2.34) in the League.

Oilers forward Ryan McLeod is on a three-game point streak with six points (four goals, two assists) in the span, including at least one goal in each of those games. He is on their second line with Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele (four points in past four games). Defenseman Mattias Ekholm has also been productive with five assists in his past four games. For Los Angeles, Adrian Kempe is on a three-game point streak with four points (two goals, two assists) in the span. Wing Trevor Moore has goals in two of his past three games and at least four shots on goal in three of his past four.