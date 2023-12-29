NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 29

1. Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets (7:00 p.m. ET; BSOH, SNO)

TOR puckline (-1.5 goals): +114

CBJ puckline (+1.5 goals): -135

The Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets have played each other twice in the past two weeks, with Columbus winning 6-5 in overtime on Dec. 14 and Toronto winning 4-1 on Dec. 23. Toronto is tied for the third-most goals per game (3.53) in the NHL this season, and Columbus is allowing the second-most goals per game (3.64). Since the beginning of December, the Maple Leafs lead the NHL in goals per game (4) and Columbus ranks ninth in the category (3.50).

Auston Matthews is on an eight-game point streak with 17 points (12 goals, five assists) in the span, and his rookie linemate Matthew Kniesscored a goal on four shots on goal in their last game against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 27. For Columbus, forward Yegor Chinakhov has had points in seven of his past eight games with 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in the span playing on the second line with Dmitri Voronkov and Kirill Marchenko.

2. New York Rangers at Florida Panthers (7:00 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG 2, TVAS)

NYR moneyline: +120

FLA moneyline: -145

The Rangers rank 10th in the NHL in goals per game (3.39) and will visit the Panthers who rank 26th in that category (2.91) this season. However, Florida is tied for the most shots on goal per game in the League (34.2). The Panthers also rank second in offensive zone time (45%) this season per NHL EDGE while the Rangers are tied for seventh (42.3). New York won all three game against Florida last season.

Center Mika Zibanejad is on an eight-game point streak with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in the span and is on a dominant top line with Chris Kreider (seven points in past four games) and Blake Wheeler (five points in past four games). Florida Captain Aleksander Barkov has point in four of his past five games with seven points (one goal, six assists) in the span. He is on their top line with Sam Reinhart, who has five points (four goals, one assist) in his past five games.

3. Washington Capitals at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSGSN)

Over 5.5 total goals: -120

Under 5.5 total goals: +100

The Capitals are allowing the ninth-fewest goals in the NHL this season (2.75) and will visit the Islanders, who they defeated 3-2 in overtime on Dec. 20. The Islanders have only two regulation losses in their past 10 games, going 6-2-2 in the span. Meanwhile, Washington is 5-2-3 in that same span.

Washington forward Anthony Mantha has five points (four goals, one assist) in his past four games. He is on their second line with center Dylan Strome and wing Aliaksei Protas (four assists in his past four games). Islanders forward Anders Lee has points in three of his past four games with a goal in each of those games and five total points in the span. Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson has been a standout this season, tied for the third-most points at the position in the League (34 in 34 games) this season.