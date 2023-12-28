NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 28

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Betting lines provided by Betway

1. Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

LAK team goal total:

Over 3.5 goals: +145

Under 3.5 goals: -190

VGK team goal total:

Over 3.5 goals: +125

Under 3.5 goals: -165

The Kings are an NHL-best 13-1-1 on the road and averaging the third-most goals per game (3.58) in the League this season. Los Angeles also has the best penalty kill percentage (87.0) and is allowing the second-fewest shots on goal per game (26.5). The defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights are 12-3-2 at home this season and are tied for 11th in goals per game (3.33) but have lost four straight games and five of their past six. The teams have split the season series so far; the Golden Knights won 4-3 in shootout at the Kings on Oct. 28, and Los Angeles won 4-1 in Vegas on Nov. 8.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone is on a five-game point streak (two goals, five assists in span), has at least a point in 12 of his past 14 games (18 points in span) and is up to 36 points in 36 games this season, including two points (one goal, one assist) in two games against the Kings. Forward Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings’ 5-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday and leads Los Angeles with three points (one goal, two assists) in two games against Vegas this season.

2. Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, NBCSP)

PHI moneyline: +140

VAN moneyline: -165

The Canucks and Flyers each have only one regulation loss over their past 10 games (7-1-2). Philadelphia won its only matchup against Vancouver 2-0 on Oct. 17 at home, with goalie Carter Hart stopping all 26 shots faced in the shutout victory. The Canucks lead the NHL in goals per game (3.86). The Flyers are tied for the fifth-most shots on goal per game (32.9).

Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes is on a three-game point streak with five points (one goal, four assists) in the span and had four shots on goal against the Flyers on Oct. 17. The Canucks' third line has sneaky production potential with wing Dakota Joshua having points in five of his past six games (five goals, two assists in the span), center Teddy Blueger on a six-game point streak (eight points in span) and wing Conor Garland having seven points (one goal, six assists) in his past six games. For Philadelphia, defenseman Travis Sanheim has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his past eight games, and top-line wing Owen Tippett is on a three-game point streak (two goals, one assist) with 14 shots on goal in the span.

3. Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNW)

EDM puckline (-1.5 goals): -186

SJS puckline (+1.5 goals): +154

San Jose has lost six straight games, with five of the defeats coming by multiple goals. But the Sharks defeated the Oilers 3-2 on Nov. 9 at home with forwards Tomas Hertl and Fabian Zetterlund having multipoint games (each had one goal, one assist) in the victory; Edmonton played that game under previous coach Jay Woodcroft. The Oilers had consecutive wins before the holiday break, including a 4-3 road win against the New York Rangers on Dec. 22, and are 12-6-0 under new coach Kris Knoblauch.

Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro leads them in assists (four) and even-strength points (four) during their current losing streak. Oilers forward Zach Hyman quietly leads them in goals (19) and shots on goal (113) this season and has had seven SOG on four occasions this season.

