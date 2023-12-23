NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 23

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSSO)

NYI moneyline: +150

CAR moneyline: -185

The Hurricanes have gone six consecutive games without a regulation loss and will host the Islanders, who have just one regulation loss in their past 10 games. Carolina ranks fourth in the NHL in shots on goal per game (33.8) this season and are also allowing the fewest shots on goal per game (25.5). The Hurricanes also lead the NHL in offensive zone time (47%) per NHL EDGE. Since Dec. 1 the Islanders are tied for fifth in the League in goals per game (3.80) and this season in two games against the Hurricanes New York is 1-0-1.

Islanders forward Bo Horvat has points in 11 of his past 12 games with 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in the span. He is on their top line with Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal, giving him high production potential. Defenseman Noah Dobson has been impactful with 12 assists in his past nine games. For Carolina, Sebastian Aho has points in four of his past six games with eight points (four goals, four assists) in the span. Wing Andrei Svechnikov has one goal and four shots on goal in two games since returning from an upper-body injury and has two assists and six shots on goal in two games against the Islanders this season.

2. Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG)

Over 6.5 total goals: -108

Under 6.5 total goals: -112

The Sabres are coming off a 9-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 21 and will visit the Rangers, who rank third in the NHL in points (45). New York is tied for the seventh-most offensive zone time (42.2%) in the League per NHL EDGE. Buffalo is 1-1-0 in two games against the Rangers this season, scoring six goals for and allowing six goals in those contests.

Alex Tuch has points in three of his past four games with seven points in the span, including a four-point showing in their last game against Toronto. Casey Mittelstadt has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past four games and Jeff Skinner has five points (three goals, two assists) in that same span. For the Rangers, forward Mika Zibanejad has 10 points (six goals, four assists) during his six-game point streak. Chris Kreider has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past four and Blake Wheeler has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past five.

3. Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; BSW, SNW, CBC)

CGY puckline (+1.5 goals): -185

LAK puckline (-1.5 goals): +154

The Flames have won three consecutive games and are 4-4-2 in their past 10. Calgary sits fourth in the Pacific Division standings with 33 points. They will visit the Kings, who rank third in the Pacific with 40 points and are 5-4-1 in their past 10 games. Los Angeles has the third most shots on goal per game (33.9) in the NHL this season and Calgary ranks 11th in the same category (31.6). Last the season the Flames were 2-1-1 in four games against the Kings.

Los Angeles forward Anze Kopitar has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past five games and wing Kevin Fiala has four assists in his past four. For Calgary, Blake Coleman has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past eight games and in that same span Yegor Sharangovich has nine points (six goals, three assists). Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin has five assists in his past seven games.

