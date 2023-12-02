NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 2

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

---

1. Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP)

PHI moneyline: +145

PIT moneyline: -175

The Flyers are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games and sit fifth in the Metropolitan Division standings, right above the Penguins (sixth; 5-4-1 in past 10) priming this to be a key divisional matchup. Pittsburgh’s offense has high shot volume, ranking third in the NHL in shots on goal per game (33.5) this season while the Flyers rank sixth in the category (32.8). Philadelphia ranks 10th in the NHL in offensive zone percentage (42.2) per NHL EDGE at all strengths, meanwhile Pittsburgh has a top ten offensive zone percentage (41.6) only at even strength. Last season the Penguins won all three games played against the Flyers, scoring 13 goals and allowing four in that span.

Jake Guentzel is on a four-game point streak with four points (one goal, three assists) and 14 shots on goal in the span. He is tied for the League lead in even-strength points this season (22 in 22) games with his linemate Sidney Crosby. Crosby has played historically well in this rivalry matchup against the Flyers throughout his career and last season had four points (two goals, two assists) and 13 shots on goal in three games against the team. Travis Konecny leads Philadelphia in points this season with 17 (12 goals, five assists) in 23 games. Defenseman Travis Sanheim is right behind him, ranking second on the team with 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 23 games.

2. Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SN, NESN, NHLN)

BOS puckline (-1.5 goals): +225

TOR puckline (+1.5 goals): -278

The Bruins will visit Toronto for an Atlantic Division showdown and last season Boston was 3-1-0 in four games against the Maple Leafs, scoring 12 goals and allowing eight in the span. Toronto has won back-to-back games and had a one goal differential in their past six consecutive games. Boston has losses in three of their past four games but won the only game against Toronto this season 3-2 on Nov. 2.

Bruins center Pavel Zacha has points in three of his past four games with four points (one goal, three assists) in the span. He has high production upside playing on their top line with David Pastrnak, who has four points (one goal, three assists) and 17 shots on goal in his past four games. Pastrnak ranks third in the NHL in shots on goal (102 in 22 games) this season. Mitchell Marner had a hat trick against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 30 to increase his goal total to eight in 21 games this season. Rookie Matthew Knies also has key lineup placement on the Maple Leafs top line with elite forwards Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

3. Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG-B)

Over 6.5 goals: -108

Under 6.5 goals: -112

The Hurricanes continue to lead the NHL in offensive zone percentage (47.4) this season and have the most shots on goal per game (34.1) of any team in the League. They will host the Sabres, who have scored at least four goals in back-to-back games. Buffalo is also allowing the 12th-most goals per game (3.35) in the NHL, meanwhile Carolina is allowing the 13th-most (3.32). The Hurricanes defeated the Sabres 3-2 in their only matchup so far this season on Nov. 7.

For Buffalo, JJ Peterka is on a three-game point streak with three points (two goals, one assist) and 13 shots on goal in the span. Casey Mittelstadt has been quietly productive for Buffalo this season with seven points (one goal, six assists) in his past six games. Mittelstadt is tied with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin for Buffalo’s lead in points (20 in 23 games). Andrei Svechnikov has been consistent since returning back to the Hurricanes lineup and has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past five games. Svechnikov also has 10 shots on goal in his past two games. Wing Michael Bunting has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past five games and has strong lineup placement on their top line with center Sebastian Aho (on a three-game point streak with four points in the span).

---

Canadian Readers

Only available in Ontario, 19+. Bet the responsible way. Visit our Responsible Gambling page or contact us for further details. ConnexOntario provides service information and resources for people experiencing problems with gambling, drugs, alcohol, or mental health. The service is free, confidential, and available anytime. Call ConnexOntario 24/7 at 1-866-531-2600. Text us at 247247 or chat with us at www.connexontario.ca.

U.S Readers

Odds subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in AZ/CO/IN/IA/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/OH/PA/VA. Gambling problem? Call/text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit s.betway.com/rg.