NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 18

1. Anaheim Ducks at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, BSW)

ANA moneyline: +190

DET moneyline: -240

Detroit is 1-4-1 since forward Patrick Kane made his season debut Dec. 7 and is coming off a 1-0 road loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Center Dylan Larkin (upper body) leads the Red Wings in points per game (1.04; 25 in 24 games) this season and is expected to return against the Ducks on Monday. Anaheim is playing the second of back-to-back games after a 5-1 road win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday but has not won consecutive games since Nov. 12-14.

Kane has been held to two points (one goal, one assist) in six games since signing a one-year contract with the Red Wings but has had four games with at least three shots on goal and a total of 20 SOG this season. Forward Michael Rasmussen has eight points (five goals, three assists) in his past eight games. Ducks center Adam Henrique has scored six goals over his past seven games and had his first NHL hat trick Sunday against the Devils, his former team.

2. Florida Panthers at Calgary Flames (9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, BSFL)

FLA puckline (-1.5 goals): +190

CGY puckline (+1.5 goals): -230

Florida is 2-2-0 through the first four games of its five-game road trip, which concludes Monday in Calgary. After consecutive shutout losses at the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks last week, the Panthers bounced back with a 5-1 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. It was the ninth time Florida has scored at least five goals in a game this season, tied for the fourth-most such games in the NHL. The Flames, meanwhile, have earned points in three straight games (1-0-2) after a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday and are 10-2-1 in their past 13 games against the Panthers.

Calgary forward Jonathan Huberdeau has gone eight straight games without a point but had a multipoint game (one goal, one assist) in his last game against Florida, his former team, on Nov. 29, 2022 (Flames won 6-2 at home). Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, acquired from the Flames in the Huberdeau trade two offseasons ago, also had one goal and one assist in two games against his former team last season. Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich has scored six goals during his five-game goal streak, the longest active streak in the NHL and tied for the second-longest streak of the season behind Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche (six games; Nov. 13-24).

3. Minnesota Wild at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSWI, BSN)

Over 6 total goals: -115

Under 6 total goals: -105

The Wild are 7-2-0 under new coach John Hynes and have allowed 14 goals over those nine games, the fewest total and lowest average (1.56) of any NHL team since Nov. 28. The Penguins are coming off a 7-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and are 2-3-2 with eight power-play goals allowed over their past seven games. But Pittsburgh has points in nine straight games against Minnesota (8-0-1).

Penguins center Sidney Crosby has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in his past eight games against the Wild. Crosby leads the Penguins in goals (17) this season, and his linemate Jake Guentzel has seven points (six goals, one assist) in his past seven games. Wild forward Matt Boldy has scored seven goals in nine games under Hynes after having one in his first 19 games of the season under previous coach Dean Evason. Center Joel Eriksson Ek leads the Wild with 14 goals, including six in his past 10 road games.

