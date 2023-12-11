NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 11

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

1. Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, TVAS)

TOR puckline (-1.5 goals): +195

NYI puckline (+1.5 goals): -238

The New York Islanders are on a five-game point streak (4-0-1) after a 3-2 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, when they rallied from down 2-0 to end the Kings’ NHL-record 11-game road winning streak to start the season. The Islanders have scored 23 goals over their past five games (4.6 goals per game) but are also allowing 39.2 shots on goal per game in the span. Only the San Jose Sharks (36.7) are allowing more shots on goal per game than the Islanders (35.8) this season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are also 4-0-1 in their past five games, including a 4-0 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday with Ilya Samsonov having an 18-save shutout. The Maple Leafs have only allowed 11 goals over their past five games and are 13-for-14 on the penalty kill during the span but will be without injured rookie goalie Joseph Woll (ankle; week to week).

Maple Leafs center John Tavares, after having assists in three straight games, has 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 24 games this season and could have his 1,000th career point (998 in 1,053 games) against his former team. Center Mathew Barzal ranks fourth in the NHL in points (19 in 12 games) since Nov. 13 behind Connor McDavid (26 in 12 games), Nikita Kucherov (24 in 14) and Nathan MacKinnon (22 in 14).

2. Detroit Red Wings at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, BSDET)

DET moneyline: +175

DAL moneyline: -215

The Red Wings are winless in consecutive games and have allowed 11 goals over the span. Detroit, which recently signed forward Patrick Kane to a one-year contract, is averaging 3.73 goals per game this season, the second most in the NHL behind the Vancouver Canucks (3.82). But Detroit could be without center Dylan Larkin, who sustained an injury in their 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Kane scored a goal on seven shots on goal Saturday, giving him 10 SOG through his first two games with the Red Wings.

The Stars rank eighth in goals per game (3.35) but have lost three of their past four games in regulation. Dallas lost 6-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, its fourth straight game with at least four goals allowed (total of 19 goals allowed over past four games). The Stars are 5-for-12 (41.7 percent) on the power play in their past five games, and the Red Wings have allowed six power-play goals over their past five games. The Stars have won five straight and 11 of their past 13 games against the Red Wings. Dallas forward Jason Robertson has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 10 career games against the Red Wings with at least a point in nine of the 10 games.

3. Arizona Coyotes at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B)

Over 3.5 ARI team total goals: +150

Under 3.5 ARI team total goals: -200

Over 3.5 BUF team total goals: +100

Under 3.5 BUF team total goals: -140

The Coyotes have lost consecutive games in regulation after a previous five-game winning streak. Arizona has been held to four goals over its past two games combined and has gone 0-for-8 on the power play in the span (0-for-5 in 5-3 loss to Boston Bruins on Saturday). The Sabres, meanwhile, have earned points in consecutive games (1-0-1) after previously losing four straight games in regulation.

The Sabres have scored four or more goals in seven of their 28 games, while the Coyotes have scored four or more goals in eight of their 26. Among the 26 NHL goalies who have played at least 15 games this season, Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram ranks second in save percentage (.920 in 17 games) behind Cam Talbot of the Los Angeles Kings (.931 in 18 games).

Buffalo center Tage Thompsonhas three points (one goal, two assists) in three games since missing nine games with an upper-body injury, and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin returned to the lineup Saturday after missing one game with a lower-body injury. Jeff Skinner scored one goal on seven shots on goal against the Bruins on Saturday and is tied for seventh in the NHL in SOG (105) this season. Coyotes left wing Michael Carcone scored a goal against the Bruins on Saturday, giving him seven in his past eight games, and leads them with 13 this season.

