Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings

NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com.

1. Simon Edvinsson , D

How acquired: Selected with No. 6 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

2022-23 season: Detroit (NHL): 9 GP, 2-0-2; Grand Rapids (AHL): 52 GP, 5-22-27

The 20-year-old had surgery on his left shoulder May 1. The recovery time was announced as 4-6 months, so he might be ready for the start of training camp.

The Red Wings have high hopes for Edvinsson, who could be a Victor Hedman type with his combination of skill and size (6-foot-6, 209 pounds). But they have been patient with his development, wanting him to play a lot of minutes with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League and beat out someone for a job in Detroit.

Even before the surgery and the additions of Shayne Gostisbehere and Justin Holl in free agency, general manager Steve Yzerman said, "Simon's got work to do to crack the lineup."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

2. Marco Kasper , F

How acquired: Selected with No. 8 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2022-23 season: Detroit (NHL), 1 GP, 0-0-0; Rogle (SHL), 52 GP, 8-15-23

Kasper sustained a broken kneecap in his NHL debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 2, but he finished the game, didn't need surgery and participated in development camp in July.

"Just trying to come back strong out of that, working hard in the offseason and being ready for next season," Kasper said.

The 19-year-old (5-10, 176) will play his first professional season in North America, likely starting in Grand Rapids with Dylan Larkin, J.T. Compher and Andrew Copp down the middle in Detroit.

Projected NHL arrival: This season

How acquired: Selected with No. 9 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2022-23 season: Brandon (WHL): 68 GP, 33-45-78

Connor Bedard, who played for Regina of the Western Hockey League and went to the Chicago Blackhawks as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, told the Red Wings in an interview that Danielson was hard to play against in junior.

Danielson needs to gain strength and explosiveness, but the 18-year-old has a good frame (6-2, 187) and takes pride in being a 200-foot player.

"We like all parts of his game," Yzerman said. "He's got pretty good size. He's a good skater. He's got good skills. He's a good two-way centerman, so a lot to like about him, really. Just a solid all-around prospect."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

How acquired: Selected with No. 17 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2022-23 season: Skelleftea (SHL): 22 GP, 2-3-5

Sandin Pellikka gives the Red Wings something they lacked in their system: an offensive defenseman with a right-handed shot.

"He's really smart," said Kris Draper, Red Wings assistant general manager and director of amateur scouting. "He knows how to manage the game. He knows how to manage the puck. He has deception with it, and he really moves well on the offensive blue line as well."

The 18-year-old (5-11, 181) will play his first full pro season in Skelleftea, where he said he plans to continue working on his defensive game.

Projected NHL arrival: 2025-26

How acquired: Selected in third round (No. 70) in 2021 NHL Draft

2022-23 season: Grand Rapids (AHL): 6 GP, 3-3-6; Denver (NCAA): 40 GP, 22-15-37

Mazur, a native of Jackson, Michigan, grew up dreaming of playing for the Red Wings. He played for Draper in the Little Caesars youth program at Joe Louis Arena and Little Caesars Arena.

After two seasons at the University of Denver, he finished last season with Grand Rapids and played for the United States at the IIHF World Championship. Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde was an assistant for the United States and ran the power play. Mazur was on the second unit.

The 21-year-old (6-0, 172) is hard to knock off the puck and loves to get under the skin of opponents.

"He's a guy that you want on your team," Red Wings assistant director of player development Dan Cleary said. "He's driven, competitive, strong. … His frame just needs to fill out a little bit. When it does, I think he's going to be an impactful player."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season