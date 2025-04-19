Blues at Jets projected lineups

BLUES (WC2) at JETS (C1)

Western Conference First Round, Game 1

6 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Jimmy Snuggerud -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Nick Leddy

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Tyler Tucker, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Brandon Tanev -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson -- Morgan Barron -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Haydn Fleury, Colin Miller, Ville Heinola

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Status report

Neither the Jets nor Blues held a morning skate. … Vilardi, a forward, skated Friday and will skate again Saturday; he's day to day. … St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said he wasn’t sure if Holloway, a forward, would be available for Game 1.