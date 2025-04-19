Blues at Jets projected lineups

BLUES (WC2) at JETS (C1)
Western Conference First Round, Game 1
6 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Jimmy Snuggerud -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Nick Leddy
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Tyler Tucker, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Brandon Tanev -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
David Gustafsson -- Morgan Barron -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Haydn Fleury, Colin Miller, Ville Heinola
Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)
Status report
Neither the Jets nor Blues held a morning skate. … Vilardi, a forward, skated Friday and will skate again Saturday; he's day to day. … St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said he wasn’t sure if Holloway, a forward, would be available for Game 1.