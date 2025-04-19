Blues at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (WC2) at JETS (C1)

Western Conference First Round, Game 1

6 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Jimmy Snuggerud -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Nick Leddy

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Tyler Tucker, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Brandon Tanev -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson -- Morgan Barron -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Haydn Fleury, Colin Miller, Ville Heinola

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Status report

Neither the Jets nor Blues held a morning skate. … Vilardi, a forward, skated Friday and will skate again Saturday; he's day to day. … St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said he wasn’t sure if Holloway, a forward, would be available for Game 1.

Latest News

Bratt expects to be 'focal point' for Devils in 1st round series against Hurricanes

Maple Leafs’ ‘different’ approach could help reverse playoff fortunes

Oilers getting healthy, prepared to open playoffs on road for 1st time since 2006

Blues at Jets, Western Conference 1st Round Game 1 preview

Elias Pettersson's preparation 'has to get better' after disappointing season: Tocchet

Fantasy sleeper pick for each team in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Hellebuyck focuses on positives, out to reverse playoff fortunes for Jets 

Playoffs Buzz: Landeskog 'an option' for Avalanche against Stars

Savard of Canadiens to retire after Stanley Cup Playoffs

Young Senators lean on veterans heading into 1st-round series against Maple Leafs

Crosby feeling urgency as Penguins miss Stanley Cup Playoffs for 3rd straight season

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Maple Leafs vs. Senators Eastern 1st round preview

Robertson week to week for Stars, out for Game 1 against Avalanche

Capitals, Canadiens meet for second time after 1st wild series in 2010

Maple Leafs, Jets lead list of Canada-based teams that could win Stanley Cup

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 18

Brady Tkachuk ready to lead Senators, join brother in playoff spotlight

Panthers, Oilers face tough task of returning to Cup Final