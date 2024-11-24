Coach’s Challenge: STL @ NYI – 11:33 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: St. Louis

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal New York

Explanation: Video review determined New York’s Kyle Palmieri impaired Jordan Binnington’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Noah Dobson’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

