Kraken at Blues
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Jaycob Megna
Injured: Brandon Tanev (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen
Jakub Vrana -- Kevin Hayes -- Sammy Blais
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Scott Perunovich, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: None
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Daccord was the first goalie off the ice following the Kraken skate and is expected to start; Grubauer made 32 saves in a 3-0 loss at the Nashville Predators on Thursday. ... Tanev, a forward, is expected to miss his second straight game. ... Binnington is expected to start after making 33 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss at the Dallas Stars on Thursday.