NHL Buzz: Ekholm expected to make season debut for Oilers
NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers seek win in rematch against Boeser, Canucks
CHL notebook: Capitals prospect Cristall building off strong training camp
Morning Skate for October 14
Crosby, Malkin show ‘they’re still elite players’ for Penguins in win against Capitals
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Minten 'forced his way' into surprise spot with Maple Leafs
Crosby scores twice, Penguins spoil Carbery’s debut as Capitals coach
Cooley has 2 assists in NHL debut, Coyotes defeat Devils in shootout
Wild-Maple Leafs; Lightning-Senators highlight weekend schedule
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Cooley receives well wishes from family, friends ahead of NHL debut
Boston College honors McCoy, school's first Black woman hockey player
Bedard, St. Louis to be reacquainted when Blackhawks visit Canadiens
Bedard ready for ‘awesome’ 1st NHL game in Canada
Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear at practice
Eller expects flood of ‘good memories’ in Washington return with Penguins
Cooley looking to 'have some fun' in NHL debut with Coyotes

Kraken at Blues

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (0-2-0) at BLUES (0-0-1)

8 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSMW

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Jaycob Megna

Injured: Brandon Tanev (upper body)

Blues projected lineup  

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Jakub Vrana -- Kevin Hayes -- Sammy Blais

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Scott Perunovich, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: None

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Daccord was the first goalie off the ice following the Kraken skate and is expected to start; Grubauer made 32 saves in a 3-0 loss at the Nashville Predators on Thursday. ... Tanev, a forward, is expected to miss his second straight game. ... Binnington is expected to start after making 33 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss at the Dallas Stars on Thursday.