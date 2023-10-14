Kraken at Blues

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Daccord was the first goalie off the ice following the Kraken skate and is expected to start; Grubauer made 32 saves in a 3-0 loss at the Nashville Predators on Thursday. ... Tanev, a forward, is expected to miss his second straight game. ... Binnington is expected to start after making 33 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss at the Dallas Stars on Thursday.