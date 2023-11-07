Kraken at Coyotes

KRAKEN (4-6-2) at COYOTES (5-5-1)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ROOT-NW
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Kailer Yamamoto
Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Tye Kartye
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Jaycob Megna
Injured: Brandon Tanev (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Travis Boyd
Liam O'Brien -- Jack McBain -- Alex Kerfoot
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba
Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Josh Brown, Zach Sanford
Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body)
Status report
Kraken coach Dave Hakstol switched several lines, promoting Yamamoto from the fourth line to the Beniers-McCann line and moving Kartye off the top line. ... Tanev took part in the morning skate but is not yet ready to return. The forward hasn't played since the season opener Oct. 10,. ... Daccord, a former Arizona State goalie, will make his first start since Oct. 28. Grubauer started the previous three games. ... Zucker is practicing and the forward could return against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. He will miss his seventh game since Oct. 21.