Sharks at Jets

SHARKS (14-32-5) at JETS (31-14-5)
7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Alexander Barabanov -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin
Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman
Filip Zadina -- Ryan Carpenter -- Justin Bailey
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Ty Emberson
Kyle Burroughs -- Calen Addison
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Nikita Okhotiuk, Shakir Mukhamadullin
Injured: Givani Smith (lower body),Tomas Hertl (lower body), Henry Thrun (shoulder), Logan Couture (groin)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Cole Perfetti -- Sean Monahan -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari
Injured: None
Suspended: Brenden Dillon
Status report
Granlund and Ferraro each has been activated from injured reserve and will return Wednesday; Granlund (undisclosed) missed six games and Ferraro (lower body) missed four games. ... Couture, a forward who played 23:39 in the Sharks' last game, a 3-2 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 31, will not play. ... Okhotiuk, a defenseman, will be a scratch. ... Thrun, a defenseman, and Smith, a forward, each is day to day, Sharks coach David Quinn said. ... Kahkonen and Blackwood will alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... The Jets activated forward David Gustafsson from injured reserve and loaned him to Manitoba of the American Hockey League for conditioning, and loaned forward Dominic Toninato to Manitoba on Monday. … Hellebuyck will make his 15th start in 20 games.