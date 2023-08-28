Gagner, Sutter each signs professional tryout contract with Oilers

Sam Gagner and Brandon Sutter each signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Gagner was selected by the Oilers in the first round (No. 6) of the 2007 NHL Draft and played for Edmonton from 2007-14 and 2018-20. Last season, the 34-year-old had 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 48 games for the Winnipeg Jets.

Gagner, who played his 1,000th NHL game on Dec. 29, has 519 points (192 goals, 327 assists) in 1,015 games with the Jets, Detroit Red Wings, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and the Oilers. He also has four assists in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Sutter last played in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks in 2020-21. The 34-year-old missed the past two seasons because of complications from COVID-19.

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round (No. 11) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Sutter has 289 points (152 goals, 137 assists) in 770 regular-season games for the Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Hurricanes, and 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 50 playoff games.

During the offseason, the Oilers signed forwards Connor Brown, Drake Caggiula and Lane Pederson. They also traded forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings, and forward Nick Bjugstad signed with the Arizona Coyotes.