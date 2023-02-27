Rookie Watch: Berggren, Zetterlund among best born in Sweden

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

Jonatan Berggren, F, Detroit Red Wings: The 22-year-old left wing, born in Uppsala, leads Sweden-born NHL rookies in goals (11), points (21) and power-play points (eight) in 44 games. Berggren, selected in the second round (No. 33) of the 2018 NHL Draft, is a left-handed shot capable of playing either wing on any line, most recently with center Joe Veleno and right wing Robby Fabbri. He had 64 points (21 goals, 43 assists) in 70 games for Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League in 2021-22, his first season in North America.

"He's obviously an incredible player and sees the ice really well," Veleno said. "It's easy to get open with his style of game. I know what he's thinking most of the time, spending time with him in Grand Rapids. It just makes it that much easier."

Video: VAN@DET: Berggren tips in the shot by Chiarot

Marcus Bjork, D, Columbus Blue Jackets: Ranks second among rookie defensemen from Sweden with eight assists and 11 points and first with six power-play points (five assists) in 27 games. The 25-year-old, born in Umea, is second among Sweden-born rookies with 42 blocked shots and third with 36 hits, and leads all rookie countrymen in average ice time (18:48). The right-handed shot was signed as an undrafted free agent May 24, 2022, and became the first defenseman in Blue Jackets history to score a goal in his NHL debut, a 4-3 overtime loss at the New York Islanders on Nov. 12. He hasn't played an NHL game since Jan. 31 after being assigned to Cleveland of the AHL on Feb. 1.

"I like to compete," Bjork said in July. "That is why I'm here. It's been a long journey for me to get here and I enjoy every minute. I'm not going to come here and just look around and be happy. I'm here to compete. It's going to be hard. It's good players here, but I'm going to put in a lot of hard work and be ready."

Video: CBJ@CHI: Bjork flings the puck off the bar and in

Samuel Ersson, G, Philadelphia Flyers: Born in Falun, Ersson is 6-1-0 with a 3.07 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and one shutout in 10 games (eight starts). The 23-year-old became the 12th goalie in NHL history to win each of his first six NHL games (Ray Emery, 9-0-0; Martin Jones, 8-0-0; Viktor Fasth, 8-0-0; Bob Froese, 8-0-0; Dan Ellis, 7-0-0; Wayne Thomas, 7-0-0; Spencer Knight, 6-0-0; Frederik Andersen, 6-0-0; Damian Rhodes, 6-0-0; Ken Dryden, 6-0-0; Frank McCool, 6-0-0) before losing 7-0 at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. He was selected in the fifth round (No. 143) of the 2018 draft.

Ersson was sent to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Sunday with the Flyers off until Wednesday.

"He's been in some situations where it just kind of rolls off of him, whether it's good things or bad things, it doesn't really affect him," Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. "He is very focused at his position. I don't profess to know the technical part of goaltending, but he makes the saves, has played very well and carries himself very well. So, it is really encouraging for the short term here but for the long term, also."

Video: PHI@BUF: Ersson makes 28 saves to blank Sabres

Pontus Holmberg, F, Toronto Maple Leafs: The sixth-round pick (No. 156) in the 2018 draft plays a 200-foot game and can contribute on the penalty kill. The 23-year-old is fourth among Sweden-born rookies with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 36 games, and was averaging 10:31 of ice time before returning to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Feb. 17. Holmberg is second among Sweden-born rookies in face-off wins (90) and first in face-off winning percentage (41.9 percent; minimum 200 face-offs).

Born in Vasteras, Holmberg is fourth among Sweden-born rookie forwards with 23 hits and tied for fifth with 17 blocked shots.

"He does a lot of good things for us," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I think he's got a lot of great potential. He checks a lot of boxes that you're looking for from a young player."

Video: NYR@TOR: Holmberg scores on a breakaway

Nils Lundkvist, D, Dallas Stars: The right-handed puck-moving defenseman has done an admirable job paired with veteran Ryan Suter for the Stars, who control 51.4 percent of all shot attempts at 5-on-5 when he's on the ice. Chosen in the first round (No. 28) by the New York Rangers in the 2018 NHL Draft, Lundkvist leads Sweden-born first-year players with 45 hits, 57 blocked shots and 87 shots on goal, and all rookie countrymen at his position with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 52 games. Born in Pitea, Lundkvist was acquired in a trade with the Rangers on Sept. 19 for two conditional draft picks.

Lundkvist was a healthy scratch for three games in late November through early December. It provided the 22-year-old with a better perspective on what he needed to do to generate success.

"I feel like in the beginning, I played pretty solid but then it slipped away a little bit," Lundkvist told The Athletic. "I was scratched for three games, came back and feel like the defensive side, in the defensive zone has been better and better. I'm working on that a lot and getting better on it. Now, I feel like it's about getting the whole package together, playing hard in the defensive zone, having clean breakouts, have good gaps and getting that consistently throughout the games."

Video: ANA@DAL: Lundkvist gets Stars on board in 1st period

Fabian Zetterlund, F, San Jose Sharks: The third-round pick (No. 63) in the 2017 NHL Draft is first among Sweden-born rookies with 14 assists, second with 20 points (six goals) and first with 17 even-strength points in 45 games. The 23-year-old also ranks second in plus/minus (plus-4) and is fourth in hits (34) and fifth in takeaways (11). Born in Karlstad, the right-handed shot averages 12:57 of ice time in a bottom-six role. He was traded from the New Jersey Devils to the Sharks on Sunday.

Zetterlund had 90 points (39 goals, 51 assists) in 138 AHL games the past three seasons. He earned time on New Jersey's top line late last season, and Devils coach Lindy Ruff praised his north-south type of game, ability to control pucks and generate plays in small areas.

"You're always learning," Zetterlund said. "It's my first full year and I know I'm going to learn more, too, but I feel comfortable right now. The coaching staff wants me to be myself, be strong on the puck, beat defenders to the net-front, and carry the puck strong to the net when I have the opportunity."

Video: WPG@NJD: Zetterlund rips one-timer for a goal in 3rd