Rakell remembers sunscreen for Penguins golf outing after bad sunburn last year

Richard Rakell will not need his aloe for picture day this year.



The Pittsburgh Penguins forward made sure he packed his SPF 50 sunscreen for a Penguins golf tournament on Tuesday to prevent a repeat of last season’s sunburned media day picture.



Rakell’s wife, Emmeli, posted on her Instagram story that her husband forgot to put sunblock on during last year’s tournament which resulted in the reddened headshot that was displayed on the Penguins’ jumbotron every time the forward scored a goal or recorded an assist.



This year, Rakell learned his lesson and proudly posed with the tube of sunscreen.

Media day is going to be a tad less painful this season.