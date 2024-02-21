Pluses, minuses for Flyers-Blackhawks, Bruins-Oilers

NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season.

The Philadelphia Flyers (29-20-7) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (15-38-3) at United Center on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT). Then, the Boston Bruins (33-12-11) play the Edmonton Oilers (33-18-1) at Rogers Place (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS SN1, SNE, SNW, SNP).

Here's my breakdown of the game.

Flyers

Pluses: Despite a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday, the Flyers are second in the League on the penalty kill (86.4 percent) and lead the NHL with 13 shorthanded goals. For the most part, you know what you're getting from them shift to shift. They have the fourth-most blocked shots in the League (1,011), led by defensemen Nick Seeler (164) and Cam York (101). Forward Travis Konecny, who has 53 points (26 goals, 27 assists) in 56 games, is on pace for 77 points, which would be 16 more than his NHL career high of 61 set in 2019-20. He brings a six-game point streak (four goals, seven assists) into the game against Chicago.

Minuses: They have been better this season but still need more consistency. They won five games in a row then lost five games in a row, then won four straight games and now have lost two straight.