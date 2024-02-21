Pluses, minuses for Flyers-Blackhawks, Bruins-Oilers

Analyst Weekes breaks down Wednesday doubleheader on TNT

By Kevin Weekes
Special to NHL.com

NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season.

The Philadelphia Flyers (29-20-7) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (15-38-3) at United Center on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT). Then, the Boston Bruins (33-12-11) play the Edmonton Oilers (33-18-1) at Rogers Place (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS SN1, SNE, SNW, SNP).

Here's my breakdown of the game.

Flyers

Pluses: Despite a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday, the Flyers are second in the League on the penalty kill (86.4 percent) and lead the NHL with 13 shorthanded goals. For the most part, you know what you're getting from them shift to shift. They have the fourth-most blocked shots in the League (1,011), led by defensemen Nick Seeler (164) and Cam York (101). Forward Travis Konecny, who has 53 points (26 goals, 27 assists) in 56 games, is on pace for 77 points, which would be 16 more than his NHL career high of 61 set in 2019-20. He brings a six-game point streak (four goals, seven assists) into the game against Chicago.

Minuses: They have been better this season but still need more consistency. They won five games in a row then lost five games in a row, then won four straight games and now have lost two straight.

Blackhawks

Pluses: It's nice to see Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, back from injury and picking up where he left off. He has points (two goals, four assists) in the three games he’s played since returning on Feb. 15 from a broken jaw sustained on Jan. 5. He has shown great chemistry with linemates Philipp Kurashev and Nick Foligno, who each has a six-game point streak. I also like the job goalie Petr Mrazek has done; he’s 13-22-2 but has a goals-against average of 2.99 and a save percentage of .909, which shows how well he's done on a team that is last in the NHL with 2.09 goals per game and 29th in the NHL allowing 3.54 goals per game. The roster is inexperienced and thin, but Chicago still competes.

Minuses: They rank in the bottom five in the NHL in goals against, goals for an are last on the power play (13.1 percent).

Bruins

Pluses: The Bruins arguably have the best goalie tandem in the League with Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. Forward Brad Marchand, who played his 1,000th NHL game Feb. 13, has 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists) and contributes in every way. Behind him and forward David Pastrnak (team-leading 35 goals), the Bruins have been getting big contributions from forwards Charlie Coyle (45 points; 18 goals, 27 assists), Pavel Zacha (34 points; 12 goals, 22 assists) and James van Riemsdyk (37 points; 11 goals, 26 assists). Depth scoring from the bottom two lines is something that's been an issue for them in recent seasons, so this is nice to see. Coach Jim Montgomery also has them prepared to play every night. They may lose games, but they never come out flat or unprepared.

Minuses: The Bruins fell out of first place in the Atlantic Division on Tuesday when the Florida Panthers defeated the Ottawa Senators. This is really the first time in two years they've actually had competition for the division title, so it will be interesting to see what happens here.

Oilers

Pluses: The Oilers ended a stretch of playing six of their past seven games on the road with wins at the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes, and now begin a five-game stand at Rogers Place, where they haven’t lost since Dec. 16. After a slow start to the season, Connor McDavid has 83 points (21 goals, 62 assists), which is third in the League. Edmonton has great depth with seven players with at least 10 goals and five with at least 49 points.

Minuses: Including their loss that ended a 16-game winning streak on Feb. 7, they are 4-3-0, and have allowed 26 goals, almost four per game. Coach Kris Knoblauch has definitely tightened them up defensively since taking over for Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12, but they can't slip into their old habits, especially at this time of year.

